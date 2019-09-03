Breaking News
Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 38, Miami (Ohio) 14

Hawkeye Headquarters

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe of the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field before the match-up against the Miami RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes started off 2019 on a high note with a 38-14 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

Photo gallery

  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe of the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field before the match-up against the Miami RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • The Hawkeyes prepare for their opener under the lights and in the shadow of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital on August 31, 2019. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)
  • Tight end Shaun Beyer #42 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Kobe Burse #27 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts pressure in the first half on quaterback Brett Gabbert #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes argues a call in the second half of the match-up against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes leave the field after the match-up against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyesbreaks a tackle during the second half by defensive back Bart Baratti #49 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scrambles on a keeper in the first half past defensive lineman Austin Ertl #92 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down in the first half in by defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a touchdown reception in the first half in front of defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against defensive end Dean Lemon #90 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs back an interception during the second half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Jack Sorenson #13 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks is taken down in the first half by defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 and linebacker Kristian Welch #34 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks jokes with former teammate running back Toren Young #28,wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6, wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after their match-up on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • That’s no moon: The Tigerhawk-emblazoned water tower rises over Kinnick Stadium on August 31, 2019. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)
  • Fans rush into the student section before the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Miami RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

