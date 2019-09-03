Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 38, Miami (Ohio) 14

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe of the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field before the match-up against the Miami RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes started off 2019 on a high note with a 38-14 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Photo gallery

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe of the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field before the match-up against the Miami RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes prepare for their opener under the lights and in the shadow of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital on August 31, 2019. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

Tight end Shaun Beyer #42 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Kobe Burse #27 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts pressure in the first half on quaterback Brett Gabbert #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes argues a call in the second half of the match-up against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes leave the field after the match-up against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyesbreaks a tackle during the second half by defensive back Bart Baratti #49 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scrambles on a keeper in the first half past defensive lineman Austin Ertl #92 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down in the first half in by defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a touchdown reception in the first half in front of defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against defensive end Dean Lemon #90 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs back an interception during the second half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Jack Sorenson #13 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks is taken down in the first half by defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 and linebacker Kristian Welch #34 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba #5 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks jokes with former teammate running back Toren Young #28,wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6, wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after their match-up on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

That’s no moon: The Tigerhawk-emblazoned water tower rises over Kinnick Stadium on August 31, 2019. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

Fans rush into the student section before the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Miami RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Wrap from Kinnick:

Nate Stanley spreads the wealth in Iowa's passing game, connecting with 10 different receivers in the #Hawkeyes 38-14 win. pic.twitter.com/hdGI3f77hT — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

Hawkeyes rout Red Hawks under the lights at Kinnick https://t.co/rpTnxsV07E — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

"I was like, 'I can't let you go now'."



See what #Hawkeyes senior Amani Jones has to say about his third quarter sack — Iowa's only in the 38-14 win — in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/gTwxKApQ9A — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

10 different receivers caught passes Saturday night at Kinnick quelling any fears of how the Iowa passing game would look in 2019.@AdamJRossow has the report for @HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/7FvJjDm2Tm — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 2, 2019

Iowa Hawkeyes kick off their 2019 football season, along with the best tradition of the #HawkeyeWave.

It's inspired a player to create a special tribute to its impact on the game-day experience.@Local4NewsWHBF @YourFox18 @HawkeyeHQ @UIchildrens https://t.co/vZ2NCnpNkG pic.twitter.com/mDxdPBGhGM — Shawn Loging (@ShawnLoging) September 1, 2019

Andrew Bauhs has been to a lot of college football games on his @college_fb_tour to see the unique gameday traditions in college towns. @Local4NewsWHBF @YourFox18 https://t.co/DhbJ1obwjE pic.twitter.com/KgEQj5hFn5 — Shawn Loging (@ShawnLoging) September 2, 2019

Oliver Martin on his first catch and touchdown for the #Hawkeyes: "I had a good idea that he was going to throw it to me beforehand based off of the coverage." pic.twitter.com/GuGj3uz15m — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Kirk Ferentz thanked the fans for a "great environment. A night game at Kinnick is always special, but the crowd was really tremendous. Great to have a sellout on a holiday." pic.twitter.com/98ELzfR3RZ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on moving to left tackle: "I wasn't expecting it, but it wasn't as tough as I thought." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/b2WoNcZDSn — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Many #Hawkeyes were impressed by the offensive line play after Alaric Jackson's injury. A.J. Epenesa praised Tristan Wirfs & Kyler Schott: "Shooter… one of my best friends on the team. Typical Iowa guy, walk-on, works hard… strong, real strong… the o-line was kicking butt." pic.twitter.com/OytByfS3Mg — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

Kirk Ferentz also complimented Tristan Wirfs and the adjustments the offensive line made: "Some young faces, but overall I thought those guys played well." pic.twitter.com/iqqY14qDiN — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

View from the end zone: Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith for a 9-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter to make it 10-7 #Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/cDO6nifqOm — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Rutgers is next for Iowa: "We're going to treat it like it's the Super Bowl," A.J. Epenesa said after the #Hawkeyes' 38-14 win over Miami. pic.twitter.com/MqjW29KKMX — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Kirk Ferentz on A.J. Epenesa being double-teamed: "It's two checkers for one, right? It's been a long time since I played checkers in a while but I think that's a good thing." pic.twitter.com/W5fPz8z6Xx — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

Kirk “very pleased” with the win over a “much improved” Miami team. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/F22A3XdlPf — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Smith to ISM for 6. Iowa up 38-14 with 3:03 to go. pic.twitter.com/5XUFRp7XuC — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

The OVER has been hit, folks.

38-14 Iowa after Stanley to ISM TD. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Young for 3 yards on 4th and 2. Iowa up 31-14 with 5:56 left. pic.twitter.com/uhHzGDCBWz — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

End 3rd: #Hawkeyes 24, Miami (Ohio) 7 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Sargent 2-yard run. Iowa leads 24-7 with 6:25 left in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/qQYhWwBYHH — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Just like the last two season openers — Iowa looks like a different team in the second half. Sargent adds a short TD to make it 24-7 Iowa, mid 3rd. #Hawkeyes — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

Mark Kallenberger into the game this series on the Hawks OL. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Martin. Iowa up 17-7 with 10:06 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/ozQCDXJsLG — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Another Stanley TD on a fade.

This one to Oliver Martin.#Hawkeyes 17

RedHawks 7

10:06 3Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 1, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith. Iowa leads 10-7 with 8:20 left in half. pic.twitter.com/lVCwbRjGzX — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

The first #HawkeyeWave of 2019 is under the lights. pic.twitter.com/l7qbRFfbND — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

A few different shots of the #HawkeyeWave as it continues into its third year. pic.twitter.com/Il8AgKj0q9 — Shawn Loging (@ShawnLoging) September 1, 2019

End 1st: #Hawkeyes 3, Miami (Ohio) 0. Time to wave. 👋 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Duncan 21-yard field goal. #Hawkeyes up 3-0 with 1:17 left in the 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

The 2004 #Hawkeyes walk off the field after being honored during the timeout. pic.twitter.com/uApJRuVWdf — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

#Hawkeyes leaving the field after warmups. Kickoff in 20 mins from Kinnick. pic.twitter.com/50QXjoYhfx — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 31, 2019

The new club level in the north end zone renovation at Kinnick offers shelter from the light rain. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/rmW1870NuM — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 31, 2019

Some raindrops hitting as we emerge from the tunnel. Kick at 6:40. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/OztH502mJ9 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 31, 2019

90 minutes away from the start of another @HawkeyeFootball season. @AdamJRossow, @Hawkologist & @ShawnLoging have come in from the pregame & are ready to bring you the best #Hawkeyes coverage around, from the action on the field & tailgates to postgame interviews and the wave. pic.twitter.com/M77sOA98ZF — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 31, 2019