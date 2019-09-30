Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 48, Middle Tennessee 3

Fullback Brady Ross #36 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 after a touchdown in the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 with a dominating 48-3 victory over Middle Tennessee on an otherwise dreary Saturday.

Iowa stayed put at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers and the one-point Cy-Hawk victory.

Photo gallery

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown against Middle Tennessee on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a sack during the first half on quarterback Asher OHara #10 of Middle Tennessee on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is taken out of bounds during the first half by linebacker Brett Shepherd #43 and corner back Teldrick Ross #19 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes fights off a tackle during the second half by safety Jovante Moffatt #7 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a touchdown catch during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown in front of cornerback Justin Brown #31 of Middle Tennessee on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by linebacker Khalil Brooks #6 and safety Reed Blankenship #12 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field against safety Reed Blankenship #12 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown during the first half in front of corner back Teldrick Ross #19 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by safety Jovante Moffatt #7 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Jayy McDonald #21 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders runs up the field during the second half in front of defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Dane Belton #4 and linebacker Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes combine for a tackle during the second half on running back Jayy McDonald #21 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running backs Mekhi Sargent #10 and Tyler Goodsen #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes greet fans as the team leaves the field on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Asher OHara #10 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders is tackled during the second half by defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 and linebacker Nick Niemann #49 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tight end Shaun Beyer #42 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a catch during the first half in front of cornerback Justin Brown #31 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gives chase during the first half on quarterback Asher OHara #10of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Kid Captain Enzo Thongsoum meets with Iowa cheerleaders before the #Hawkeyes’ 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

Carson King of Altoona, Iowa, waves to patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders September 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Rick Stockstill of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders before their match-up on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

#Hawkeyes rout Middle Tennessee 48-3, behind a record-setting day for a Kirk Ferentz team. pic.twitter.com/0SsjSMDGgN — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 28, 2019

Iowa with a convincing victory moving to 4-0 on the season before their trip to Ann Arbor.

Highlights and postgame coverage from @AdamJRossow for @HawkeyeHQ: https://t.co/KOZpIiHruO — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 29, 2019

Inspired by the kids: Nathan Bird’s mission to help Stead Family Children’s Hospital https://t.co/U24ZXlp1oV — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 29, 2019

The #Hawkeyes stayed put at No. 14 in the @AP_Top25 and coaches poll, but that just gives us the opportunity to post another @blaqbadger14 Desmond King visual aid this week. pic.twitter.com/utZ3VhiZKD — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 30, 2019

Brandon Smith calls Tyler Goodson "the human joystick." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ApAQJZICFK — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Daviyon Nixon, who had seven tackles and his first career sack: "We don't like giving up points — not even 3 points." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1DZ2y5MeFo — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 30, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on Middle Tennessee's Asher O’Hara: "Their quarterback, No. 10, was overall the best athlete… the best playmaker…" — you've played so far? 😉 — "…they have. We made it a priority to watch him." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/l42lxqpPSr — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 30, 2019

Who Nate Stanley credits for the explosive plays that led to a Ferentz-era record 644 yards of offense against Middle Tennessee. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/e6bw0Jo808 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 30, 2019

“We’re playing pretty clean football right now.” – Kirk Ferentz pic.twitter.com/85OAQ3GYRZ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 28, 2019

… and Brandon Smith did get in that end zone — through some Blue Raiders. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3lCzJTS00G — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 29, 2019

Kid Captain Enzo Thongsoum meets with @IOWACHEER before the #Hawkeyes' 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/BKNSuzETta — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 29, 2019

The traffic drill in #Hawkeyes practice helped @TyroneTracy prepare for the tipped ball he caught for a 33-yard gain. pic.twitter.com/5vyKaFBMn1 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

… but Brady Ross admitted "it was big," as evidenced by his celebration. "It essentially made it a four-score game." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/o05soGXyK4 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

With a rushing touchdown today, @_ihmirr_ gets "bragging rights" in the receivers room, but he says it's all "friendly competition that makes us better as a group." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ZavCgtc2NP — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Iowa receiver @TyroneTracy expands on @_ihmirr_'s "friendly competition" comment: "We have a lot of talent in the room. I feel like it's very easy for Nate to just distribute the ball to anyone because anybody can make something happen with the ball in our hands." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/tRqtoS7hRN — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

So how good can this #Hawkeyes offense be, Brady Ross? "Hopefully we can be really good and I believe we do have the potential. We'll look at this film tomorrow with a critical eye and look at what we can improve on and go from there." pic.twitter.com/o4GxY7KiSK — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 29, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Petras 1-yard sneak. Iowa up 48-3 with 47 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/j8A6w6Rf19 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Smith for 10 yards. Iowa up 41-3 with 10:01 left. pic.twitter.com/KkzkM6FwSP — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Stanley to Brandon Smith for a second score today.



Dogs about to be called off. It’s 41-3 #Hawkeyes, 10:01 until we’re done. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 28, 2019

This is not the wave the #Hawkeyes are famous for, but it's fun in a 34-3 game. pic.twitter.com/8MmyQ0XKMr — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Iowa and Michigan doing what they both should today versus overmatched opponents.



Gonna be a slugfest next week. Points at a premium. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 28, 2019

End 3rd: #Hawkeyes 34, Middle Tennessee 3. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

ISM rushing TD.



You know he’s pumped to be the first WR in the endzone via rush.#Hawkeyes 34

Middle TN 3

2:19 3Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Smith-Marsette 14-yard run. Iowa up 34-3 with 2:19 to go in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/tQIYgNO4bh — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Middle Tennessee FG. #Hawkeyes up 27-3 with 5:24 left in the 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Brady Ross with a 1-yard run. Iowa up 24-0 with 8:33 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/DOk1Pes5B4 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Hawks up to 200 yds of total offense in the 1st after Nate Stanley finds Brandon Smith for a TD.

Iowa on #pace for a cool 800.#Hawkeyes 17

Middle TN 0

0:15 1Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Smith for 18 yards. Iowa up 17-0 with 15 seconds left in the 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Sargent 4-yard run. Iowa up 7-0 with 11:01 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/uJYpdLzhqa — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

A bit of a false start on the "Back in Black" today, but the audio worked it's way through it. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/LHdJJZpi6W — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

A final cheers to @J_SchaefferWOI and the #CyHawk Gameday crew as @AdamJRossow & @HawkeyeHQ embark on our first #Hawkeyes Saturday under different ownership from our pregame family of the past couple years. What a game to go out on. pic.twitter.com/Om7mhCinnA — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 28, 2019

Don't forget to check this throwback Kinnick Stadium seating chart before you pick the color of your outfit for the #Hawkeyes game Saturday. Even if your seat isn't pictured, the color is clear. pic.twitter.com/mJgs8cPKDf — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 27, 2019

