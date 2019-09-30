Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 48, Middle Tennessee 3

Breaking News
Fullback Brady Ross #36 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 after a touchdown in the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 with a dominating 48-3 victory over Middle Tennessee on an otherwise dreary Saturday.

Iowa stayed put at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers and the one-point Cy-Hawk victory.

Photo gallery

  • Fullback Brady Ross #36 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with quarterback Nate Stanley #4 and wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 after a touchdown in the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown against Middle Tennessee on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a sack during the first half on quarterback Asher OHara #10 of Middle Tennessee on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is taken out of bounds during the first half by linebacker Brett Shepherd #43 and corner back Teldrick Ross #19 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes fights off a tackle during the second half by safety Jovante Moffatt #7 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a touchdown catch during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown in front of cornerback Justin Brown #31 of Middle Tennessee on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by linebacker Khalil Brooks #6 and safety Reed Blankenship #12 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field against safety Reed Blankenship #12 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores a touchdown during the first half in front of corner back Teldrick Ross #19 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by safety Jovante Moffatt #7 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Jayy McDonald #21 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders runs up the field during the second half in front of defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Dane Belton #4 and linebacker Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes combine for a tackle during the second half on running back Jayy McDonald #21 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running backs Mekhi Sargent #10 and Tyler Goodsen #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes greet fans as the team leaves the field on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Asher OHara #10 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders is tackled during the second half by defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 and linebacker Nick Niemann #49 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Tight end Shaun Beyer #42 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a catch during the first half in front of cornerback Justin Brown #31 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gives chase during the first half on quarterback Asher OHara #10of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Kid Captain Enzo Thongsoum meets with Iowa cheerleaders before the #Hawkeyes’ 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)
  • Carson King of Altoona, Iowa, waves to patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders September 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Rick Stockstill of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders before their match-up on September 28, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

