Photos and postgame: Michigan 10, Hawkeyes 3

Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked by Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 10-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes dropped to 4-1 with a 10-3 loss at Michigan on Saturday.

Iowa fell to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, and the blowout of Middle Tennessee.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook

Photo gallery

Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a pass next to Josh Metellus #14 and Cameron McGrone #44 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to escape the tackle by Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks to throw a pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Kristian Welch #34 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nico Collins #4 of the Michigan Wolverines makes a catch against D.J. Johnson #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mike Sainristil #19 of the Michigan Wolverines battles for yards after a catch against Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Zach Charbonnet #24 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown past Jack Koerner #28 and Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Christian Turner #3 of the Michigan Wolverines fumbles between Daviyon Nixon #54 and Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first quarter run at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to avoid the tackle by Ambry Thomas #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during a run at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates his interception against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

A combination of sacks, penalties and turnovers are too much for the #Hawkeyes to overcome in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/Mn3LFG4plL — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 5, 2019

Kirk at the podium: Ferentz on Michigan loss https://t.co/UafcR1QafC — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 7, 2019

The defense came through, but there was much left to be desired from the #Hawkeyes offense. The Michigan defense swarming for 8 sacks on the day. Highlights plus postgame coverage from @AdamJRossow in Ann Arbor 👇@HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/d0LRFWLuFF — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) October 6, 2019

Here's Nate Stanley talking about the challenges with the #Michigan defense in the #Hawkeyes 10-3 loss.



It's another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/zVhfeOGvD6 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 6, 2019

"I knew Patterson could feel me." – AJ Epenesa on his day against Michigan, which included fewer double teams than he'd seen the entire season. #Hawkeyes



Here's another @HawkeyeHQ from Iowa's 10-3 loss to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/2jQwTXLPpl — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 6, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on the 8 sacks of Nate Stanley: "We would look back and he'd be on the ground after the play way too much. I take a lot of pride in not letting people hit him and I know I failed that today." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XtlwJ19WOB — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Alaric Jackson said he had "a little bit of jitters and a little bit of rust" in his first game back: "It's knocked off now," so he'll be ready for Penn State next week. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/baavTUf8sX — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Kirk on Michigan’s defense: “Once they get momentum, it’s tough to stop them.”#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SfgexxASO8 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 5, 2019

The #Hawkeyes might be "a little down in the dumps about the loss," but Nico Ragaini says "we know we could have played better today and we know we've just gotta bring it next game and get the 'dub' next week." pic.twitter.com/MpY5vEMlaB — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Levi Paulsen: "We got some crowd noise today, we drew a few penalties. Maybe we get off the ball a little bit late and a guy gets sloppy with his technique. But… that's correctable stuff." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/EZuh0QpOFH — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Tyler Linderbaum on what Michigan did to the offensive line: "They just got after us and put us in some difficult situations." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/vv7FoKDtDG — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Nate Stanley says he doesn't need to "avenge a loss" against Penn State: "The best thing we can do is go out and compete as hard as we can the next week. All we can do is learn from the tape." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XlkN8cAqWz — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Execution — and lack of it — was the difference in today's loss for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/5xXCveuCEs — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

A.J. Epenesa: "There was opportunity for us on defense to score. … There was literally, like, fumbles all over the place. When we're given those opportunities we just have to make the most of it and get the ball in the end zone and get some points as a defense." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/uuacBkmwvw — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Chauncey Golston on the defense: "We played together. We started a little late. If we start earlier, the game is ours." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XqfWCB41oI — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Opening remarks from head coach Kirk Ferentz after the #Hawkeyes' 10-3 loss at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/UAX3ioBpvA — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 5, 2019

According to the PA announcer, this is the largest gathering of people watching football today. 111,519 #Hawkeyes and Michigan fans. pic.twitter.com/gDG8snWYaq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

3 and out for Michigan. #Hawkeyes ball at the 33 after punt. Still down 10-3 with 7:08 to play. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Michigan missed FG. #Hawkeyes ball at the 20 with 11:01 left, still down 10-3. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Iowa will get the ball to start the second half.

Michigan is selling out to stop the run.

You have a feeling the #Hawkeyes are going to have to make more plays in the passing game to win. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 5, 2019

Halftime: Michigan 10, #Hawkeyes 3. Please hold for the exciting conclusion. pic.twitter.com/Wq3vyeH3GG — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

#Hawkeyes FG. Iowa down 10-3 with 12:18 left in half. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

End 1st: Michigan 10, #Hawkeyes 0. Waving from Ann Arbor. 👋 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Touchdown Michigan. #Hawkeyes down 10-0 with 8:33 left in the 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Michigan FG. #Hawkeyes down 3-0 with 12:19 left in the 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Over the Michigan Stadium PA just now: "#Hawkeyes fans, welcome to the Big House." pic.twitter.com/BMlJMHk39h — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Friday night report from Ann Arbor. #Hawkeyes want to set physical tone on Saturday at the Big House. pic.twitter.com/pRgdnvbo7D — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 5, 2019

Matching brick barricades protecting our live shot with @AdamJRossow at Michigan Stadium. Nice touch. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/rlmZrgIpw4 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 4, 2019

Looks like this is the right place. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/rW3W52xh5I — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 4, 2019

Arrival at La Casa Grande pic.twitter.com/QdfWb9KFtT — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 4, 2019

What A.J. Epenesa says the defense will take from the Michigan loss into this week's Penn State game: "Start strong, throw the first punch, don't feel 'em out… just don't let those 10 points happen." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SzaqNm3I8E — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 6, 2019

Looking ahead to #Hawkeyes against Penn State.



Since 2004, Iowa has now been held to nine pts or less in 16 games.



The Hawks are averaging 26.4 ppg in their next contest, with a 9-4 record (not including Neb '12 to '13 opener or Fla '16 to '17 season opener). — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 6, 2019

