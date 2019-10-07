Photos and postgame: Michigan 10, Hawkeyes 3

Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked by Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 10-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes dropped to 4-1 with a 10-3 loss at Michigan on Saturday.

Iowa fell to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, and the blowout of Middle Tennessee.

Photo gallery

  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked by Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 10-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a pass next to Josh Metellus #14 and Cameron McGrone #44 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to escape the tackle by Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks to throw a pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Kristian Welch #34 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Nico Collins #4 of the Michigan Wolverines makes a catch against D.J. Johnson #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Mike Sainristil #19 of the Michigan Wolverines battles for yards after a catch against Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Zach Charbonnet #24 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown past Jack Koerner #28 and Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Christian Turner #3 of the Michigan Wolverines fumbles between Daviyon Nixon #54 and Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first quarter run at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to avoid the tackle by Ambry Thomas #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during a run at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to avoid the tackle by Ambry Thomas #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during a run at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates his interception against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

