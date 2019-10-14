Photos and postgame: Penn State 17, Hawkeyes 12

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked during the first half by defensive end Jayson Oweh #28 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes dropped to 4-2 with a 17-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday.

Iowa fell to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, and a 10-3 loss at Michigan.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Photo gallery

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked during the first half by defensive end Jayson Oweh #28 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half against cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a pass during the first half in front of cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scrambles on a keeper in the second half in front of linebacker Nick Niemann #49 and defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver K.J. Hamler #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs up the field in the second half in front of linebacker Nick Niemann #49 the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked during the second half by defensive tackler Robert Windsor #54 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Ellis Brooks #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of corner back John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Defense again holds up its end of the deal.

Offense again does not.#Hawkeyes dropping swiftly from the ranks of a #B1G contender after home loss to Penn State. pic.twitter.com/xrHAUWeIov — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 13, 2019

Iowa now has identical 8-7 records at home and on the road in Big Ten play since 2016. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 13, 2019

Whether it's the gameplan or the opposing defense, the #Hawkeyes offense has been completely unbalanced the last two weeks.



See what Nate Stanley has to say about it in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/3hw3d4yRU0 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 13, 2019

Opening remarks from #Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz after Iowa's 17-12 loss to Penn State. pic.twitter.com/0XI9rXxa7l — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 13, 2019

Thanks to @AdamJRossow for coming on the show tonight to talk all things Hawkeyes. Here's what he had to say about Iowa's loss to Penn State. @HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/TMFNGySVTn — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) October 14, 2019

Another tough loss for Iowa has them on a 2-game losing streak. @AdamJRossow has our @HawkeyeHQ game recaphttps://t.co/8ber6xqs29 — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) October 14, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on the #Hawkeyes offensive line: "If we're rolling, then everybody else is rolling, too. That's on us to come out and set the tone and get the running game started. And we didn't do that today." But he's not really sure what's missing. pic.twitter.com/8sIQcevSi8 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on "communication errors" and how the #Hawkeyes move forward after 2 straight losses: "We're a team, we're a family, we're a brotherhood. We're going to come back like every other week and attack." pic.twitter.com/F8KCYZ46aG — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Gotta clean up our play with turnovers, takeaways. It’s been a major factor the last two weeks. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/398lTLmoWJ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 13, 2019

Brandon Smith's 33-yard touchdown reception with the extra effort at the end to get across the goal line. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ofTJRFWE8d — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Nate Stanley on the 33-yard TD to Smith: "I like Brandon against anybody really… I'm going to give him a chance to go make a play. He did a great job. He bailed me out on that one. He went up and got that 50-50 ball for me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CtDrbzDy9y — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

And finally, here's one more look at the raw video of @_BSmith12's 33-yard touchdown catch that makes it very clear who wanted it more. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/LUtDmCL2X2 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Final: Penn State 17, #Hawkeyes 12. The uniforms might be one of their best alternates ever, but without a win we might not see gold or wings for a while. https://t.co/84OiSM3GbG pic.twitter.com/mDQYg5Glx3 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Smith for 33 yards. Iowa down 17-12 after 2-point conversion is no good. 2:31 left. pic.twitter.com/XmCiGu6ZKo — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Penn State TD. #Hawkeyes down 17-6 with 5:17 to play. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Stanley intercepted at the 35. #Hawkeyes down 10-6 with 9 to go. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Stanley intercepted at the 35. #Hawkeyes down 10-6 with 9 to go. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

The #Hawkeyes will start at their own 4, down 4 with 10:13 to play and a #BurritoLift and a low-participation "Hypnotize" light show to inspire them. pic.twitter.com/23QXnfF2aV — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

From @AdamJRossow, emotional moment as Brett Greenwood again takes the field with Hawkeye teammates. 🔊👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gp2PIhS40h — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) October 13, 2019

End 3rd: Penn State 10, #Hawkeyes 6 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

#Hawkeyes defense holds Penn State to a field goal a few plays after an Iowa fumble at the 16. Two touchdowns called back by penalties and one overturned by replay. #Hawkeyes down 10-6 with 2:08 left in the 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Duncan FG. #Hawkeyes down 7-6 with 20 seconds left in the half. pic.twitter.com/kn4vYFI4vo — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

This looks like last year in Happy Valley. #Hawkeyes OL and QB out of sync and PSU DL knows it.



7-3 Nittany Lions, 5:01 until intermission. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 13, 2019

Missed #Hawkeyes FG. Still down 7-3 with 5:01 left in the half. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Penn State TD. #Hawkeyes might be down 7-3 with 8:36 left in the half, but he loves Kinnick, so he doesn't leave it. pic.twitter.com/7gE5WXQQ5b — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

2009 #Hawkeyes honored on the field during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/cDkfbuPGNr — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

End 1st: #Hawkeyes 3, Penn State 0. Time to wave. 👋 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

The #Hawkeyes are 13-6 in Kinnick Stadium night games heading into the 20th edition: https://t.co/AYcgWtS1Jr pic.twitter.com/CwBAjL9RCL — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 12, 2019

#Hawkeyes in all gold, doing some RB BPU. Kickoff against Penn State in 30mins. pic.twitter.com/DA5cMcTrhx — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 12, 2019

Never know who you'll meet at a #Hawkeyes tailgate. pic.twitter.com/Pd3CJUda3k — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 12, 2019

#Hawkeyes tumble to No. 22 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the @AP_Top25. This week's visual aid provided by Tavian Banks. pic.twitter.com/8vhZrN72ek — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.