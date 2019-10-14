Closings
Photos and postgame: Penn State 17, Hawkeyes 12

Hawkeye Headquarters

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked during the first half by defensive end Jayson Oweh #28 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes dropped to 4-2 with a 17-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday.

Iowa fell to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, and a 10-3 loss at Michigan.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Photo gallery

  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked during the first half by defensive end Jayson Oweh #28 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half against cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a pass during the first half in front of cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scrambles on a keeper in the second half in front of linebacker Nick Niemann #49 and defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver K.J. Hamler #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs up the field in the second half in front of linebacker Nick Niemann #49 the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked during the second half by defensive tackler Robert Windsor #54 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Ellis Brooks #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of corner back John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

