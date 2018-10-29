Photos and postgame: Penn State 30, Hawkeyes 24
The Hawkeyes dropped to 6-2 with a 30-24 loss at Penn State on Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania.
Take a look at photos from the game above, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories from the game at left.
We also have photo galleries from the Hawkeyes' opening game win over Northern Illinois, the Hawkeyes' wins over Iowa State and Northern Iowa, the win over Minnesota that secured Floyd of Rosedale for a fourth consecutive year, a road win over Indiana, a win at home against Maryland and the entire 2018 and 2017 seasons.
Field judge either ready to call a timeout or delay of game right before the killer interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RJdg1OF7c5— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018
1st & Goal at the PSU 3.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018
Nate Stanley calling an audible.
Play clock running down.
Kirk and the #Hawkeyes coaches thinking about a timeout.
The result? A crushing interception.
See what Ferentz & Stanley have to say about what transpired in another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/YaMPROf1Nv
Noah Fant talks about the audible on 1st and goal at the 3 that ended in an interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ejrGTyiWvj— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
From controlling their #B1G West destiny to now being a championship game long shot, it was another disappointing Saturday for Iowa. #Hawkeyes can't complete the comeback, falling 30-24 at #PennState. pic.twitter.com/JLXgLEN7pp— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018
A 360° look at the crowd during the first drive. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/P3KrVeUjxW— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
My view of the trick TD that put the #Hawkeyes up 12-0. Recinos splits wide, Rastetter hits Brincks for 10 yards on a fake field goal. @AdamJRossow will have the good highlights on @HawkeyeHQ and @Local4NewsWHBF later. pic.twitter.com/lKvjnsnLnf— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
Rastetter told me he didn't see Brincks catch the touchdown pass he threw: "It was kind of news to me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XCuMugTG25— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
But did Brincks think he had it the whole way? #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/n6KRzKaxY0— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
There's a #HawkeyeWave happening at Penn State and it even comes with the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/x6BrcVnwZr— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
Coming in hot. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/owulhxntoA— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
My view of Geno Stone's 24-yard interception return for a touchdown that pulled the #Hawkeyes to within 27-24 w/ 10 to play. "When I cut it back around, I saw I had more room & that's when I knew I could take it for 6." @AdamJRossow has more at @HawkeyeHQ: https://t.co/eWSYMrUSWB pic.twitter.com/oech7h2yDu— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 29, 2018
The #Hawkeyes take the field. pic.twitter.com/rstfJnskPL— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
Beaver Stadium field seems to be draining well. Footing should improve if forecast of dissipating showers proves true. #Hawkeyes #PennState pic.twitter.com/LIbqLX3akY— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2018
Tough loss after a big night for Geno Stone. @AdamJRossow has more from the #Hawkeyes' sophomore safety on @YourFox18 at 9, @Local4NewsWHBF at 10 & later on @HawkeyeHQ. pic.twitter.com/fprhQO5ARj— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 29, 2018
It was loud in this corner... until a 14-yard pass from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith silenced it temporarily. (This throw headed directly for your screen made it 1st and goal at the 3.) #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/efDZFaGZqf— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
Not one of Nate Stanley's better performances on Saturday at Penn State, but both Kirk Ferentz and Keegan Render say the team is confident he'll bounce back in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fn9ugWcvCU— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018
Noah Fant on what went wrong for the #Hawkeyes at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/pu6iFvAzAU— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
T.J. Hockenson on having his diving 18-yard catch overturned after a replay review. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ygPgVfWKaS— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018
Noah Fant on Nate Stanley after the #Hawkeyes' loss at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/gYB38mBCC3— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018
So what's next for the #Hawkeyes? pic.twitter.com/1VnLw2BDQL— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018
On a lighter note: This is probably not the mic drop Kirk Ferentz hoped for after the Penn State game. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/8cvlZVWwxi— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 29, 2018
Some #Hawkeyes fans made the trip to a rainy Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/yhEevI05HC— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
Kickoff in 30. #Hawkeyes & #PennState from State College. pic.twitter.com/QJF0JCO8Ek— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2018
#Hawkeyes getting ready. pic.twitter.com/aJjgWwvoLO— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
Field view at Beaver Stadium before the #Hawkeyes face Penn State. pic.twitter.com/xstSBW6Pdi— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
Press box view at Beaver Stadium before the #Hawkeyes face Penn State. pic.twitter.com/pq69rZnyXY— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
Expect a #B1G walk-up crowd with these prices.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2018
The common cold & possible flu comes free! pic.twitter.com/bAuhDLKHKH
No water tower logos detected, @PennStateFball. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gyEqJyaUFD— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
Can you stand the rain? #Hawkeyes and Penn State kick at 2:30. pic.twitter.com/xkiLkC3zIr— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
It's hard to hold a candle in the cold...October rain.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2018
Get ready for a soggy one tomorrow, #Hawkeyes fans.
Full coverage on @Local4NewsWHBF & @HawkeyeHQ after the game. pic.twitter.com/YR0wNVvgJm
Duh. pic.twitter.com/f1tVfzHJJN— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2018
Enemy territory. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oadkmEDbY3— Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 27, 2018
🚗 Iowa ➡️ Illinois ➡️ Indiana ➡️ Ohio ➡️ Pennsylvania 🛑 @AdamJRossow and I have arrived to provide coverage from #Hawkeyes vs. Penn State for @HawkeyeHQ. pic.twitter.com/vMSgnf3Bil— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2018
