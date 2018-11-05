Photos and postgame: Purdue 38, Hawkeyes 36
The Hawkeyes dropped to 6-3 with a 38-36 loss to Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Take a look at photos from the game above, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories from the game at left.
We also have photo galleries from the Hawkeyes' opening game win over Northern Illinois, the Hawkeyes' wins over Iowa State and Northern Iowa, the win over Minnesota that secured Floyd of Rosedale for a fourth consecutive year, a road win over Indiana, a win at home against Maryland, a loss at Penn State and the entire 2018 and 2017 seasons.
#Hawkeyes can't find the winning formula in another close #B1G game, falling to #Purdue 38-36 on a last-second field goal.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 4, 2018
Jake Gervase: "It's just not finishing the fight, not playing a full 60"https://t.co/xVRqAr0Aut
To chase the points, or not chase the points, that is the question.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 4, 2018
Kirk Ferentz discusses the reasoning for the early 2-pt try & Noah Fant talks about the failed attempts in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra.
WYT, #Hawkeyes fans? pic.twitter.com/ggB2dBXZtz
Not to ruin anyone's narrative, but I'm pretty sure if Kirk kicks the two extra points it just means the #Hawkeyes lose 42-38 instead of 38-36. Purdue was at the 5 with 1:04 left.— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 4, 2018
Missed opportunities have turned this Iowa season from potentially special to run-of-the-mill. My @HawkeyeHQ wrap from after the #Hawkeyes 38-36 loss to #Purdue in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/CJKTfm49zb— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 4, 2018
Two weeks.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 5, 2018
Two great college football games.
Life on the road in the #B1G with the #Hawkeyes. https://t.co/7Buv8hssnS
What a throw by Blough. His 2nd TD of game puts #Purdue ahead 21-10, mid 2nd.— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 3, 2018
Looked like Noah Fant was going to carry the defender in the last 12 yards. 65-yard gain. #Hawkeyes— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 3, 2018
If you think last week's #Hawkeyes score got weird with two safeties, has ESPN got a score for you after that Purdue TD. pic.twitter.com/FhIh62TqwT— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 3, 2018
Perfect football weather at the moment in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/G4Typ17jTm— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 3, 2018
