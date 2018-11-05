Photos and postgame: Purdue 38, Hawkeyes 36 Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Purdue's Terry Wright catches a touchdown pass as Iowa's Riley Moss defends at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson catches a touchdown pass in front of Purdue's Kenneth Major at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's Noah Fant runs the ball after a catch as Purdue's Jacob Thieneman tries to make the stop at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Purdue's Terry Wright catches a pass and would go on to score a touchdown as Iowa's Riley Moss pursues at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the ball as Purdue's Navon Mosley hangs on for the eventual stop at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin catches the ball on the run during the game as Purdue's Markus Bailey pursues at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Purdue's Rondale Moore returns the ball as Iowa's John Milani (18) and Colten Rastetter (7) tries to make the stop at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz protests a call during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa's Nate Stanley drops back to throw during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws the ball under pressure from Purdue's Giovanni Reviere at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue's Markell Jones runs the ball as Iowa's Michael Ojemudia tries to make the stop from behind at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball as Purdue's Willie Lane (52) tries to hang on for the stop at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent rushes for a touchdown during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa's Nate Stanley runs the ball during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Iowa's Kyle Groeneweg runs the ball as Purdue's Jess Trussell pursues at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Purdue's D.J. Knox runs the ball as Iowa's Jack Hockaday pursues in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball and is tackled by Purdue's Markell Jones in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The ball sails over the reach of Penn State's Pat Freiermuth and Iowa's Jake Gervase as the skycam catches all of the action in the distance at Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018. Iowa's Sam Brincks (90) celebrates after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from punter Colten Rastetter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Nate Wieting (39) recovers a fumble against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Some Hawkeyes fans made the trip to Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018. Herky and the Hawkeye cheerleaders celebrate a fake field goal touchdown and a 12-0 start at Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018.
30 minutes before game time at Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018.
The Hawkeyes were up 14-7 with the ball at their 31 and 7:44 left in the half. at Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018.
The Hawkeyes get ready at Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018. Herky emerges at Beaver Stadium in State College on October 27, 2018.
Press box view at Beaver Stadium before the Hawkeyes face Penn State in State College on October 27, 2018.
Field view at Beaver Stadium before the Hawkeyes face Penn State in State College on October 27, 2018. Iowa's Sam Brincks (90) celebrates after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from punter Colten Rastetter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Dominique Dafney (23) blocks the punt of Penn State's Blake Gillikin on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent is tackled by Penn State's Garrett Taylor (17) on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Penn State's Amani Oruwariye (21) tackles Iowa's Mekhi Sargent on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Penn State's Miles Sanders (24) rushes against Iowa's Riley Moss on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Iowa's Riley Moss (33) breaks up a pass to Penn State's Brandon Polk on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Nate Stanley passes against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Nate Wieting (39) recovers a fumble against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Iowa's Dominique Dafney #23 celebrates with the Hawkeyes after blocking a punt against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Penn State's John Reid returns an interception 44 yards to the 3 as Iowa's Tristan Wirfs forces him out of bounds -- and a fumble -- on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Iowa's Sam Brincks (90) celebrates after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from punter Colten Rastetter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
Iowa's Sam Brincks (90) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass from punter Colten Rastetter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley runs up the field in front of Maryland defensive back RaVon Davis on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs up the field against Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland defensive back Marcus Lewis breaks up a pass in the first half intended for Iowa tight end TJ Hockenson on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs up the field on a keeper in front of Maryland linebacker Jesse Aniebonam on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa defensive backs Riley Moss (33) and Geno Stone (9) break up a pass intended for Maryland wide receiver Jahrvis Davenport on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann wraps up Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs up the field in front of Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage (4) and Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa defensive backs Jake Gervase and Geno Stone get a stop on Maryland wide receiver Jahrvis Davenport on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hessegets a sack against Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell runs up the field on a keeper during the second half in front of Maryland linebacker Durell Nchami on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs up the field against the Maryland Terrapins on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) stops Maryland running back Ty Johnson on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) runs up the field on a keeper during the second half in front of Maryland linebackers Isaiah Davis (22) and Tre Watson (33) on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Maryland defensive lineman Mbi Tanyi tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackle Maryland's Tyrrell Pigrome on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome runs up the field in front of Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs up the field against Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase gives chase to Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) breaks the tackle of Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (14) on October 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Hawkeyes celebrate a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is sacked by Iowa's Parker Hesse at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent makes a move against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. Austin Kelly runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson makes his way to the endzone for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley #4 passes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans pose for a photo outside TCF Bank Stadium before the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 6, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The helmets for the Minnesota Golden Gophers are seen as the team warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Iowa's Anthony Nelson sacks Minnesota's Zack Annexstad during the first quarter on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnesota's Chris Williamson pulls Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette out of bounds on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman catches the ball for a touchdown against Iowa's Riley Moss on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Minnesota's Rashod Batemancatches the ball for a touchdown against Iowa's Riley Moss during the first quarter of the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's Mekhi Sargent carries the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter of the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Minnesota's Julian Huff pushes Iowa's Noah Fant out of bounds during the second quarter of the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's Riley Moss breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's Riley Moss breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's Riley Moss (33) tackles Minnesota's Chris Autman-Bell on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) and Julius Brents (20) break up a pass intended for Minnesota's Chris Autman-Bell on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball to tight end Noah Fant as Minnesota's Carter Coughlin defends on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim during the first quarter of the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson is unable to make a catch as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Iowa defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Minnesota's Julian Huff pushes Iowa tight end Noah Fant out of bounds on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Iowa defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Iowa defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Iowa defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson scores a touchdown against Minnesota's Jacob Huff on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Hawkeyes line up before their Black and Gold Spirit Game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on September 22, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates a stop against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The sun sets on Saturday night at Kinnick. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa fullback Brady Ross runs up the field against Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin breaks a tackle during the second half by Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his first touchdown against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on September 22, 2018. The 20-yard reception tied the game at 7. The Hawkeyes lost 28-17. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin running back Taiwan Deal runs up the field in the second half in front of Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos splits the uprights with a 24-yard field goal to put the Hawkeyes up 10-7 at Kinnick Stadium on September 22, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a touchdown pass during the second half in front of Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his second touchdown against Wisconsin with Hawkeyes fans at Kinnick Stadium on September 22, 2018. The 1-yard reception put the Hawkeyes up 17-14 in the third quarter. Iowa lost 28-17. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kinnick Stadium before the Iowa-Wisconsin game on September 22, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kinnick Stadium before the Iowa-Wisconsin game on September 22, 2018. Was the Big Ten West championship decided in the first conference game? (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson catches a 6-yard pass from Alex Hornibrook to put the Badgers up 7-0 at Kinnick Stadium on September 22, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kiersten Mann of Ankeny was the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital's Kid Captain for the Iowa-Wisconsin game and got called over to student section several times for photos. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kiersten Mann of Ankeny was the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital's Kid Captain for the Iowa-Wisconsin game and got to meet Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kiersten Mann of Ankeny was the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital's Kid Captain for the Iowa-Wisconsin game and posed for a picture with Hawkeyes cheerleaders. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kiersten Mann of Ankeny was the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital's Kid Captain for the Iowa-Wisconsin game and posed for a picture with Herky. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kiersten Mann of Ankeny was the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital's Kid Captain for the Iowa-Wisconsin game and chatted with Matt VandeBerg before the game. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital are ready. One sign says, "Go Hawks! Beat those angry skunks!" (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45), offensive lineman Michael Dieter (63) and offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) carry the Heartland Trophy off the field after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 22, 2018. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson runs up the field between Iowa defensive backs Matt Hankins (8) and Jake Gervase (30) on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook scrambles on a keeper in front of Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook scrambles on a keeper against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor runs up the field in the second half in front of Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin running back Jonathon Taylor runs up the field in the first half in front of Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold breaks a tackle in the first half by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch on September 22, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen is swarmed by Iowa defensive ends Sam Brincks (90), Parker Hesse (40) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Northern Iowa running back Marcus Weymiller runs up the field in front of Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) catches a pass in front of Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) chases down UNI defensive back A.J. Allen after an interception on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UNI running back Marcus Weymiller is wrapped up by Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UNI quarterback Colton Howell is wrapped up in the first half by Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UNI tight end Briley Moore crashes into the pylon in front of Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)- [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell loses the ball as he is hit by UNI linebacker Rickey Neal on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Henry Geil (30) runs up the field against the Northern Iowa Panthers on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UNI quarterback Eli Duane drops back to throw under pressure from Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs up the field against UNI defensive back Isaiah Nimmers on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UNI quarterback Colton Howell reaches for a high snap against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent scores a touchdown in front of UNI defensive back Korby Sander on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown during the first half against the Northern Iowa Panthers on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tght end Noah Fant is brought down during the first half by UNI defensive back A.J. Allen on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked during the first half by UNI defensive lineman Jared Brinkman on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UNI running back Xavior Williams loses his helmet as he is brought down on a return by Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Nick Easley (84) has a pass broken up during the first half by UNI defensive back Korby Sander on September 15, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant is wrapped up during the first half by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State running back David Montgomery is chased down during the first half by Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes chant after the match-up against the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State running back David Montgomery is brought down during the first half by Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt drops back to throw during the second half under pressure from Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson catches a pass during the second half in front of Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a pass during the second half in front of Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gives chase to Iowa State running back David Montgomery during the first half on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is tripped up during the first half by Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State running back Sheldon Croney is brought down during the first half by Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudiaon September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down during the first half by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State running back David Montgomery is brought down during the first half by Iowa linebackers Djimon Colbert (32) and Nick Niemann (49) on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State tight end Chase Allen is brought down during the second half by Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg bobbles a pass during the second half in front of defensive back Greg Eisworth on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson signals a first down during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches a replay during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 13-3. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz tears up as he is congratulated by his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, after becoming the winningest coach in Iowa football history with 144 wins on September 1, 2018. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Toren Young (28) runs up the field against safety Mykelti Williams of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Amani Hooker (27) stop tailback Jordan Nettles of Northern Illinois for a safety on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) and offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) celebrate a touchdown during the second half against Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) bobbles a pass during the first half in front of safety Trayshon Foster of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) gets a sack during the second half on quarterback Marcus Childers (15) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Daniels, Desmond King and Josh Jackson pose with Kid Captain Gwen White on September 1, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles late in the match-up against Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. The win made Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa football history with 144 wins. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) runs up the field for a touchdown during the second half against linebacker Kyle Pugh (57) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Toren Young (28) runs up the field during the second half between safeties Mykelti Williams (8) and Trequan Smith (24) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Yes, it's a Hawkeyes combine. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kid Captain Gwen White gets a high five from Noah Fant in the tunnel before the Hawkeyes game. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The man of the day in college football: Kirk Ferentz. He's now the all-time Iowa wins leader at 144, passing Hayden Fry. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. We passed an icon on the way in. Later, Kirk Ferentz passed Hayden Fry on Iowa's all-time wins list. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kid Captain Gwen White went on the field with Julian Vandervelde.(Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The new TigerHawk on the water tower overlooking Kinnick Stadium. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Henry Geil (30) is brought down by linebacker Kyle Pugh (57) and defensive tackle Marcus Kelly (96) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kinnick Stadium on gameday September 1, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Laura VandeBerg poses with Kid Captain Gwen White on September 1, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kinnick Stadium scoreboard counts down to the opener on September 1, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) runs up the field in front of linebacker Lance Deveaux of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is wrapped up during the second half by linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis (48) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Herky poses with Kid Captain Gwen White on September 1, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) misses a tackle during the first half against wide receiver D.J. Brown (10) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tripped up during the first half by safety Mykelti Williams (8) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and linebacker Amani Jones (52) combine during the first half to tackle tailback Jordan Nettles (28) of Northern Illinois on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A pass is intercepted in front of Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith by Northern Illinois cornerback Albert Smalls on September 1, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ]

The Hawkeyes dropped to 6-3 with a 38-36 loss to Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Take a look at photos from the game above, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories from the game at left.

We also have photo galleries from the Hawkeyes' opening game win over Northern Illinois, the Hawkeyes' wins over Iowa State and Northern Iowa, the win over Minnesota that secured Floyd of Rosedale for a fourth consecutive year, a road win over Indiana, a win at home against Maryland, a loss at Penn State and the entire 2018 and 2017 seasons.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season.

We're the only Quad-Cities station to follow Iowa at home and on the road, so travel with us to Illinois for the final road game of the season on November 17 and join us at Kinnick Stadium on November 10 and November 23 as the Hawkeyes host Northwestern and Nebraska.

#Hawkeyes can't find the winning formula in another close #B1G game, falling to #Purdue 38-36 on a last-second field goal.

Jake Gervase: "It's just not finishing the fight, not playing a full 60"https://t.co/xVRqAr0Aut — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 4, 2018

To chase the points, or not chase the points, that is the question.



Kirk Ferentz discusses the reasoning for the early 2-pt try & Noah Fant talks about the failed attempts in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra.



WYT, #Hawkeyes fans? pic.twitter.com/ggB2dBXZtz — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 4, 2018

Not to ruin anyone's narrative, but I'm pretty sure if Kirk kicks the two extra points it just means the #Hawkeyes lose 42-38 instead of 38-36. Purdue was at the 5 with 1:04 left. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 4, 2018

Missed opportunities have turned this Iowa season from potentially special to run-of-the-mill. My @HawkeyeHQ wrap from after the #Hawkeyes 38-36 loss to #Purdue in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/CJKTfm49zb — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 4, 2018

Two weeks.

Two great college football games.

Life on the road in the #B1G with the #Hawkeyes. https://t.co/7Buv8hssnS — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 5, 2018

What a throw by Blough. His 2nd TD of game puts #Purdue ahead 21-10, mid 2nd. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 3, 2018

Looked like Noah Fant was going to carry the defender in the last 12 yards. 65-yard gain. #Hawkeyes — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 3, 2018

If you think last week's #Hawkeyes score got weird with two safeties, has ESPN got a score for you after that Purdue TD. pic.twitter.com/FhIh62TqwT — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 3, 2018