Hawkeye Headquarters

Photos and postgame: Purdue 38, Hawkeyes 36

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 11:38 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 11:38 AM CST

Photos and postgame: Purdue 38, Hawkeyes 36

The Hawkeyes dropped to 6-3 with a 38-36 loss to Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Take a look at photos from the game above, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories from the game at left.

We also have photo galleries from the Hawkeyes' opening game win over Northern Illinois, the Hawkeyes' wins over Iowa State and Northern Iowathe win over Minnesota that secured Floyd of Rosedale for a fourth consecutive year, a road win over Indiana a win at home against Maryland, a loss at Penn State and the entire 2018 and 2017 seasons.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season.

We're the only Quad-Cities station to follow Iowa at home and on the road, so travel with us to Illinois for the final road game of the season on November 17 and join us at Kinnick Stadium on November 10 and November 23 as the Hawkeyes host Northwestern and Nebraska.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected