Photos and postgame: Wisconsin 24, Hawkeyes 22

The Hawkeyes fell to 6-3 with a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday.
Iowa dropped to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is predicting a Holiday Bowl against USC, Banner Society drops Iowa to the Redbox Bowl vs. Cal this week, College Football News foresees Iowa and Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News is has stayed solid with the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to now UCLA, and ESPN‘s experts are sticking with either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.
