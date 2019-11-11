Breaking News
Photos and postgame: Wisconsin 24, Hawkeyes 22

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes fell to 6-3 with a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Iowa dropped to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennesseea 10-3 loss at Michigana 17-12 loss to Penn Statea 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is predicting a Holiday Bowl against USC, Banner Society drops Iowa to the Redbox Bowl vs. Cal this week, College Football News foresees Iowa and Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News is has stayed solid with the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to now UCLA, and ESPN‘s experts are sticking with either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Photo gallery

  • Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the first half against Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass in the first half against Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked in the first half by Matt Henningsen #92 of the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes the football in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Quintez Cephus #87 of the Wisconsin Badgers is tackled in the second half by Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Garrett Groshek #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers makes a one-handed catch in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Garrett Groshek #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the second half against Djimon Colbert #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
  • Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is stopped trying to jump over the top for a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

