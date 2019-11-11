Photos and postgame: Wisconsin 24, Hawkeyes 22

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes fell to 6-3 with a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Iowa dropped to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Photo gallery

Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the first half against Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass in the first half against Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is sacked in the first half by Matt Henningsen #92 of the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes the football in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Quintez Cephus #87 of the Wisconsin Badgers is tackled in the second half by Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Garrett Groshek #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers makes a one-handed catch in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Garrett Groshek #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the second half against Djimon Colbert #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is stopped trying to jump over the top for a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Another one-possession loss for the #Hawkeyes, their 6th in the #B1G since the beginning of last season, essentially eliminates them from West contention.



My post-game wrap from Camp Randall: pic.twitter.com/rmYI33saKP — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 10, 2019

#Hawkeyes comeback is a few inches short, as Wisconsin stays in #B1G West race with 24-22 victory in Madison.https://t.co/kZAvRc4IbF — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 10, 2019

One foot short.



That's how close Nate Stanley and the #Hawkeyes came to tying the score late in the 4th at Wisconsin.



Here's what the Iowa QB and Kirk Ferentz have to say about the 2-pt play in another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/cyUPQO0tQ3 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 10, 2019

This is how close the #Hawkeyes were to tying it with a 2-point conversion: A hole opens up for Nate Stanley on the QB draw, but he gets hit hard just inches short. pic.twitter.com/8QiazOu5II — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 10, 2019

Wirfs on Stanley: "I don't even know how to put into words what he means to this team… He's probably gonna feel it's all on him… people on social media are going to come at him… takes 11 guys to play the game, not just 1. … I love the guy. He's pretty special." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/xd3CLtyIAu — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 10, 2019

Chauncey Golston and the #Hawkeyes defense had no answer for Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 250 yards on 31 attempts: "He's a hard runner, so that's always difficult… but… I don't know." pic.twitter.com/6126gDaQkX — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 10, 2019

Not sure the sound is right on this one. 🤔 Uploaded fine on our Facebook page, though. 👍 Here's that link: https://t.co/rL4RxWfQKb — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 10, 2019

Just listen to this collusion. WOWZA. https://t.co/wv9KJynbZR — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 10, 2019

I’ll have the video in a bit, but you can tell how much this one hurts for Nate Stanley.



Very emotional in presser. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 10, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Tracy for 75 yards. 2-point conversion no good. 3:12 left. Iowa down 24-22. pic.twitter.com/sWXLkBXmRK — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 10, 2019

Wisconsin FG. #Hawkeyes down 24-16 with 3:29 to play. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 10, 2019

Spoke too soon…

Life from the #Hawkeyes O against a good D.



21-16 now after another KD FG.



Strap in for the final 9:27. https://t.co/BGJrjbW7VO — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 9, 2019

Hankins celebrates his interception. #Hawkeyes start at 47, finish with a Duncan FG. Iowa down 21-16 with 9:27 to play. pic.twitter.com/qj2mvTcDFN — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Ragaini for 3 yards. Iowa down 21-13 with 14:06 left. pic.twitter.com/qwqDEWdoXQ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

End 3rd: Wisconsin 21, #Hawkeyes 6. Iowa with the ball on the 2. pic.twitter.com/fSKnDnFgKe — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

Coan to Cepheus for the dagger.#Badgers 21#Hawkeyes 6.

2:16 3Q.



We’re………done here. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 9, 2019

The football was under helmet 2. pic.twitter.com/PjFITi4Lrk — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 9, 2019

What's it going to take to overcome the Badgers in the second half? I think #Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz would say, "Every play, our best effort." Follow @HawkeyeHQ for the exciting conclusion. pic.twitter.com/gszqeqND9a — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

KF repeating "it's a 30-minute game" as the #Hawkeyes leave the halftime locker room. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 9, 2019

A.J. Epenesa celebrating after the fumble he forced was recovered by the #Hawkeyes. That's the high point of the half, as they head to the locker room down 14-6. pic.twitter.com/r0N42nNPRq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

Wisconsin touchdown. #Hawkeyes down 14-6 with 14 seconds left in the half. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

Wisconsin touchdown. #Hawkeyes down 7-3 with 9:44 left in the half. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

End of 1 in Madison.#Hawkeyes 3#Badgers 0 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 9, 2019

End 1st: #Hawkeyes 3, Wisconsin 0. Waving from Madison. 👋 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

Wisconsin FG missed. Still 3-0 #Hawkeyes with 1:38 left in 1st. pic.twitter.com/Et9GrJq1kt — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

#Hawkeyes field goal after the fumble recovered at the 16. Iowa up 3-0 with 7:38 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/6lHmfbtmCg — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 9, 2019

Today's tape-delayed flyover. Wait for it… then buckle up for some turbulence. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/FOixIGNKN0 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 9, 2019

Good showing from Hawks fans already here in Madison. pic.twitter.com/qqcziFch7n — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 9, 2019

Physical football needed today from these #Hawkeyes LBs.



Kickoff in Madison in 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/sNj3hjeg9o — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 9, 2019

Gorgeous day in Madison. pic.twitter.com/ardOtOrY5O — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 9, 2019

The #Hawkeyes drop to No. 23 in the @AP_Top25 and to No. 22 in the coaches poll. @JordanCotton23 provides this week's throwback visual aid. pic.twitter.com/0Phou8DcBh — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 10, 2019

#Hawkeyes draw the 11 a.m. kick for senior day at Kinnick against the Illini. https://t.co/VSG7B8tqG7 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 11, 2019

