Scenes from the Crossover at Kinnick with a record-breaking 55,646 in attendance.

The stage is set for the Crossover at Kinnick. (Blake Hornstein, HawkeyeHQ.com)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Head coach Lisa Bluder of the Iowa Hawkeyes waves to fans before the match-up against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Forward Hannah Stuelke #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket during the second half against guard Charlece Ohiaeri #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Crossover at Kinnick women’s basketball game between the Hawkeyes and DePaul drew 55,646 to the football stadium on October 15, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Kate Martin #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket during the second half against guard Shakara McCline #20 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket during the first half against guard Michelle Sidor #23 and forward Jorie Allen #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) shot during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Fans attend the Crossover at Kinnick Event to watch the exhibition match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Gabby Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battles or the ball during the second half against guard Michelle Sidor #23 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Fans attend the Crossover at Kinnick Event to watch the exhibition match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Players transition down the court during the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team’s NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) wins the opening tip-off during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket during the first half against guard Sumer Lee #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Fans attend the Crossover at Kinnick Event to watch the exhibition match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Cailtin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes takes a shot during the first half against forward Brynn Masikewich #5 and guard Michelle Sidor #23 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Fans wait for guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after the match-up against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Center Sharon Goodman #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket during the first half against guard Michelle Sidor #23 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket during the first half against guard Sumer Lee #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Sydney Affolter #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes battles under the basket during the first half against forward Brynn Masikewich #5 and forward Jorie Allen #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Fans attend the Crossover at Kinnick Event to watch the exhibition match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is introduced before the match-up against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes interacts with fans after the match-up against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Fans cheer while attending the Crossover at Kinnick Event to watch the exhibition match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Kate Martin #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket during the second half against guard Michelle Sidor #23 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up the court during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Forward Hannah Stuelke #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes to the basket during the second half against forward Jorie Allen #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket during the first half against guard Anaya Peoples #22 of the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Players transition down the court during the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team’s NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) wins the opening tip-off during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) blocks a shot by DePaul Blue Demons guard Maeve McErlane (13) during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) posts up as DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlece Ohiaeri (3) defends during an NCAA Crossover at Kinnick exhibition basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

The Crossover at Kinnick women’s basketball game between the Hawkeyes and DePaul drew 55,646 to the football stadium on October 15, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

The Crossover at Kinnick women’s basketball game between the Hawkeyes and DePaul on October 15, 2023, benefits the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

“Back in Black” before the Crossover at Kinnick women’s basketball game between the Hawkeyes and DePaul on October 15, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

Even the south end zone had fans in the stands for the Crossover at Kinnick on October 15, 2023, even though the view was likely questionable from that distance. (Ryan Jaster, HawkeyeHQ.com)

If you’ve made it this far, you probably can’t get enough of the Crossover at Kinnick, so here are two bonus videos of The Wave:

A women’s basketball wave pic.twitter.com/KFOknrv9w8 — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 15, 2023

The #Hawkeyes Wave from the Crossover at Kinnick. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Brj8Kf2d3D — Ryan M. Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 15, 2023