PHry PHest ‘for the ages’ gets QC fans geared up for Hawkeyes football

PHry PHest at The Public House in Davenport again marked the opening of Iowa football season in the Quad Cities, and Hawkeye Headquarters was back for a second year.

The event, led by co-owners Austin and Johnna Chesney, featured the introduction of a new “Iowave” t-shirt, food from Thunder Bay Grille and giveaways of Hawkeye caps, three tickets to the opener, two tickets to the Iowa-Illinois game and a keg party.

“THAT WAS UNREAL! PHry PHest for the ages!!” Austin Chesney said on Facebook afterward.

The top prize again was a Bud Light and Tigerhawk-branded smoker.

Portions of the Iowave t-shirt sales go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, as well as all of the proceeds of an #FTK cowbell and a foam waving hand.

After watching our story from May about Public House donating $10,000 to the children’s hospital, Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow started the event by talking football with Hawkmania and Quad-City Times reporter Steve Batterson.

Some Hawkeyes joined the party and took the time to speak to Adam and the crowd — Marvin McNutt, Joe Conklin and Julian Vandervelde.

We’ll have more from them on Monday, so watch this space. For now, enjoy some of the sights and sounds of PHry PHest 2019.

Local 4 News at 5 went live — and loud — from the kickoff event to cheers of “Let’s go Hawks.”

And finally, here is what you heard if you tuned in to Local 4 News at 5. Adam Rossow and Marvin McNutt were live at the Public House in Davenport for PHry PHest. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ANDJcnOASo — HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 26, 2019

Posted by Public House Davenport on Sunday, August 25, 2019

PHry PHest 2019 is under way! pic.twitter.com/pMuXREClIx — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 25, 2019

Today, we start a big week @HawkeyeHQ.

Stories everyday leading up to Saturday's opener.

We'll be live @publichousedavenport tonight on @Local4NewsWHBF.

Then @danvasko will have interviews w/ Kirk Ferentz, AJ Epenesa and Mark Kallenberger on @YourFox18 Sports Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JHaCcBXoY6 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 25, 2019

