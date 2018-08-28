Hawkeye Headquarters

PHry PHest a success; Hawkeyes football is next

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 09:00 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 09:04 AM CDT

PHry PHest at The Public House in Davenport again marked the opening of Iowa football season in the Quad Cities, and Hawkeye Headquarters was honored to be a part of it this year.

The event, spearheaded by co-owners Austin and Johnna Chesney, featured the introduction of a new "Iowave" t-shirt, the Meatheads food truck and giveaways of shirts, a jersey, a keg party, two tickets to the opener and even a custom-made Hawkeyes walking stick. The top prize was a Bud Light and Tigerhawk-branded smoker.

Portions of the Iowave t-shirt sales go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, as well as all of the proceeds of a special bracelet.

The parents of Will Kohn, the first patient at the new hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium, talked to Adam Rossow and the fans in attendance about what the wave means to them.

Hawkeye great and former NFL player Pat Angerer also addressed the crowd, and Hawkmania and Quad-City Times reporter Steve Batterson held a Q&A session to give fans a preview of the upcoming Hawkeyes football season.

Local 4 News at 5 went live from the fest to chants of "Let's go Hawks" and "I-O-W-A," Johnna Chesney played the fight song and "In Heaven There is No Beer" on the trumpet and Austin Chesney was on the roof hours before the start of the fest waving a Hawkeye flag. There's no doubt The Public House is the Quad Cities' "Hawkeye Headquarters."

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected