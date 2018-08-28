PHry PHest a success; Hawkeyes football is next

PHry PHest at The Public House in Davenport again marked the opening of Iowa football season in the Quad Cities, and Hawkeye Headquarters was honored to be a part of it this year.

The event, spearheaded by co-owners Austin and Johnna Chesney, featured the introduction of a new "Iowave" t-shirt, the Meatheads food truck and giveaways of shirts, a jersey, a keg party, two tickets to the opener and even a custom-made Hawkeyes walking stick. The top prize was a Bud Light and Tigerhawk-branded smoker.

Portions of the Iowave t-shirt sales go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, as well as all of the proceeds of a special bracelet.

The parents of Will Kohn, the first patient at the new hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium, talked to Adam Rossow and the fans in attendance about what the wave means to them.

Hawkeye great and former NFL player Pat Angerer also addressed the crowd, and Hawkmania and Quad-City Times reporter Steve Batterson held a Q&A session to give fans a preview of the upcoming Hawkeyes football season.

Local 4 News at 5 went live from the fest to chants of "Let's go Hawks" and "I-O-W-A," Johnna Chesney played the fight song and "In Heaven There is No Beer" on the trumpet and Austin Chesney was on the roof hours before the start of the fest waving a Hawkeye flag. There's no doubt The Public House is the Quad Cities' "Hawkeye Headquarters."

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season.

Thank you to everyone who joined us at PHry PHest, including the Kohn family, @PAngererUSA & Hawkmania's @sbatt79. Special thanks to Austin & Johnna at @PublicHouseDvpt for letting Hawkeye Headquarters be a part of it. Congrats to all of the winners! pic.twitter.com/CO1xrZ851v — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 27, 2018

PHry PHest is about to officially get under way! Win prizes from 4-7 p.m. Just follow @HawkeyeHQ and @PublicHouseDvpt here or on Facebook for more chances and come see us. Tickets to the opener, a smoker, shirts, a jersey, a keg party for an Iowa game & more! pic.twitter.com/4mnmTr8izQ — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 26, 2018

Excited to be giving away 3x autographed Kevonte’ Martin-Manley photos tomorrow @PublicHouseDvpt courtesy of Two Star Clothing! PHry PHest 2018 with Hawkeye Headquarters from 4-7 p.m.! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DLNcLflUQY — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 25, 2018

Can fit a lot of ribs in there, @sbatt79! pic.twitter.com/iGCHGom2dl — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 24, 2018