PHry PHest kicks off Hawkeye football season in QC

Some familiar faces joined Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow to fill everyone in about a big event this Sunday at the Public House.

Mckenzy Miller along with Johnna and Austin Chesney — the co-owners of the bar over at 53rd and Northwest Boulevard in Davenport appeared on Local 4 News at 4 on Thursday to talk about PHry PHest 2019.

It’s their fourth-annual event to unofficially kick off the Hawkeyes football season. It’s going on from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25. They’re going to have drink specials and other exclusive offers. Thunder Bay Grille will be providing the food.

We’ll also be giving away tickets to the opening game against Miami-Ohio and have some other cool giveaways throughout the event… there might even be another meat smoker involved.

PHry PHest will also kick off their season-long fundraiser for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Yeah, we will have a new, limited edition t-shirt available at PHry PHest,” Miller, the Public House Event Coordinator, said. “It’s to commemorate the Children’s Hospital Wave that became such a great tradition. For each shirt purchased, we will donate $10 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”

Last year, Public House helped raise $10,000.

“We sold an arrangement of different items to meet our goal, T-shirts, specials bracelets, and each game we would come up with new ways to get the crowd involved,” Johnna Chesney said. “We plan on doing the same his year only adding even more exciting stuff!”



There’s will be plenty of Hawkeyes football talk on Sunday, too. Rossow will be there to give his thoughts. Steve Batterson of Hawkmania and the Quad-City Times will also be there.

There will be a little question and answer session with the fans and maybe we’ll make some predictions for the upcoming season. There’s certainly a lot of excitement about this year.

“I think there is a lot of excitement surrounding Hawkeye Nation this season,” Austin Chesney said. “I think Nate Stanley as a three year starter is going to have some dangerous young, and unknown wide receivers that will be exciting to watch! I predict the running game will get going again as well, and defense will be at there best. I think the Hawkeyes will have a dynamite 10-2 season with a trip to Indianapolis to win the Big Ten Championship against Michigan. And we will get a spot in a New Year’s Day 6 Bowl Game!”

So get football season started right and join Public House and Hawkeye Headquarters from 4-7 p.m. at PHry PHest 2019.

Click here to see the event on Facebook

We are about ready to hit the air! Tune is to Hawkeye Headquarters at 4pm! #gopublic #gohawks Posted by Public House Davenport on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Tune in to WHBF News Channel 4 TODAY @ 4pm! Public House will be on Hawkeye Headquarters to promote PHry PHest this Sunday from 4pm-7pm! Posted by Public House Davenport on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Back in Black! PHry PHest is this Sunday from 4-7pm! Drink specials, Channel 4 news, 2019 IOWAVE shirt debut, prizes,… Posted by Public House Davenport on Wednesday, August 21, 2019