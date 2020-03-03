Preview: Hawkeyes host Purdue on Senior Night

Iowa’s Ryan Kriener during a game at Maryland Terrapins on January 30, 2020 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The No. 18 Hawkeyes welcome Purdue to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and say goodbye to their latest batch of seniors in the home finale of another 20-win season.

Iowa is a 5-pt favorite tonight over Purdue at sports books.



KenPom has Hawks 72-68 w/ a 65 percent likelihood of Iowa winning.



Tip-off just after 8 p.m. at CHA. See you there. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 3, 2020

AP preview +

Purdue (15-14, 8-10) vs. No. 18 Iowa (20-9, 11-7)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. CT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won four of its 10 games against ranked teams this season. Iowa is coming off a 77-68 win over Penn State on Saturday.

SUPER TRIO: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

GIFTED GARZA: Garza has connected on 35.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 18-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 2-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Boilermakers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 10-14 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 37.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Purdue defense has held opponents to just 62.2 points per game, the 15th-lowest in Division I. Iowa has given up an average of 71.9 points through 29 games (ranked 218th, nationally).

AND 1: Luka Garza broke “Downtown” Fred Brown’s 49-year-old Hawkeyes record with his 14th consecutive 20-point game on Saturday. Going into that game, Ryan Kriener did the math and realized he “just” needed 10 consecutive games of 40 or more to break 1,000 points for his career:

"If we win out and I average 40, I can get there." @B1Gcat15 Ryan Kriener joked about his quest for 1,000 points after the #Hawkeyes' win. pic.twitter.com/Oe8pYijdpQ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

Tonight is the senior’s last game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

