Previewing Iowa’s big test against UConn

Hawkeye Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and the rest of the team acknowledge the fans at the end a college basketball game against Kentucky in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Iowa defeated Kentucky 86-72. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

Hawkeye Headquarter’s Jarek Andrzejewski sat down with Andrew Wade of the Locked on Hawkeyes podcast to discuss Iowa’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against UConn on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story