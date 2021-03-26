Previewing Iowa’s big test against UConn

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Friday its All-Americans and five finalists for the 2021 Wooden Award, which includes University of Iowa men’s basketball senior center Luka Garza. The prestigious award recognizes the most outstanding men’s college basketball player. Joining Garza as a finalist for the esteemed award are Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.

Garza has already been named the national player of the year by Sporting News, Basketball Times, and The Athletic. Garza, who is Iowa’s first two-time unanimous first-team All-American, is also a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and Lute Olson Award.