The Public House turned into a full house — with good reason. The Exile SWARM Golden Ale debuted at the Public House in Davenport, one of three statewide celebrations of the beverage. It first became available June 2 in Des Moines, and various locations across Iowa City, Cedar Rapids have been added — and now the QCA.

20% of sales go to the Iowa SWARM collective, which pays Hawkeye student athletes and helps connect them with opportunities to make money off of their name, image and likeness.

“You don’t have to do anything other than enjoy a great and delicious beer,” Exile Brewing’s Mike McCoy told me.

Nearly 100 people showed up for the launch party — all with the intention of aiding the cause.

“The job that [SWARM CEO] Brad [Heinrichs] has done with the NIL at Iowa has been fantastic,” fan Scott Schroeder told me. “He needs all the help he can get, so if we can help out a little bit we’ll do it.”

“I don’t agree with how everybody’s doing it now, but we may as well get on the bandwagon.” Tim Wolf added.

Nobody was more thrilled than Public House co-owner Austin Chesney.

“I never thought that I would live in a time that I could have a business where I sell beer that would pay Iowa athletes through a collective,” Chesney said. “What an unbelievable time we live in — and the beer tastes great. It’s unbelievable.”

