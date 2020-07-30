Read the 28-page report on racial disparities in the Iowa Hawkeyes football program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 06: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Iowa defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell has completed its independent review of allegations related to racial disparities in the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.

“I have read the report, and it is clear that the climate and culture must and will change within our football program,” University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said in a news release that also included a copy of the report. “Our student athletes must have the ability to be true to themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity.”

Read the full 28-page report below, and come back at 1 p.m. when Gary Barta and Kirk Ferentz will hold a news conference at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.