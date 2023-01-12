After a four-game losing streak, the Iowa men’s basketball team has won back to back ballgames thanks in part to center Filip Rebraca.

In the comeback victory over Indiana, Rebraca scored 19 points and 10 rebounds, missing just four shots.

The fifth-year senior then backed that up with another big-time performance: 16 points and 12 rebounds, playing all 40 minutes against Rutgers.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Rebraca’s emergence has been fueled by his growth in one key area.

“He’s comfortable in the mid-range, the post or out on the perimeter. He can put it out on the deck,” McCaffery said. “You see him rebounding the ball and when the outlets are jammed up, he just brings it, which I’ve encouraged him to do since he’s got here. It’s great to see because no matter what if you don’t have the confidence and your coach doesn’t have confidence in you, you won’t have any yourself. I try to instill that in him and tell him to just use his talent to make plays and that’s what he’s doing.”

“I felt like last year I didn’t have to do it but also my confidence to do it wasn’t there,” Rebraca said. “That’s what I’ve been talking about all summer. All year. I feel like that’s one aspect I’ve switched up and that’s why I feel like there’s been no surprises there.”