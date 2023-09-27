“This is the worst feeling in the world. I can’t remember the last time I’ve felt this bad about a game, let alone a day in my life.”

That’s what Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara said to the media after Iowa’s loss to Penn State last Saturday. But what we didn’t hear that night was what McNamara said to his teammates after the game.

McNamara attempted to deliver inspiration in the locker room, and the message was simple:

“To remember this feeling, and to never have to go through it again,” tight end Erick All said.

“When Cade talks, a lot people listen,” Logan Jones said. “I think everybody understood what it is and what we need to do.”

“I just got a feeling that something needed to be said,” McNamara said about the speech. “Usually I have a pretty good feeling as to what needs to be said and when.”

The message was so powerful even head coach Kirk Ferentz took notes.

“The words that he spoke were pretty much what I jotted down in terms of what I wanted to share with the team, too,” Ferentz said. “I think we’re all on the same page. I think we all know what we need to be doing and what we want to be doing. Now the trick is can we go out and do it and do it better week by week here.”

The Hawkeyes still have their goals in front of them, but sit third to last in the country in total offense. Regardless of what the results have been so far — or how they may end up — Cade McNamara is leading the Hawkeyes through whatever the rest of the season has in store.

“Cade’s a leader man,” Nico Ragaini said. “Every time he speaks I really enjoy listening to it, even after a loss like that.”

“This isn’t even close to the finished product. I mean, there’s a reason why you play 12 games in a season.”

