I’ll be honest: Before hearing of this documentary, I had no idea who Chris Street was. But as soon as trailers surfaced — and the Hawkeye community reacted — I realized the great magnitude of this story. Usually the film reviews on this website are left to Linda Cook, but I’m going to dip my toes in the water this one time.

The documentary aired on the Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, being moved up earlier on the day ahead of the incident’s 30-year anniversary. So, here we go: My take on the Chris Street documentary.

Wow. Just, wow. My initial impression was how Chris Street embodied the spirit of being an “Iowa kid.” This state embraces its own, and their own take pride in being an “Iowan.” Chris played his high school ball in Indianola on his way to becoming a Hawkeye.

It’s a blue-collar state. Nothing encapsulated that more than when Chris, during his sophomore year, was struggling at the free-throw line shooting 68%. He turns to Kenyon Murray and says, “I’m never missing another free throw again” — and goes on to make 34 straight and set the school record for consecutive free throws made.

The star player on a great team at just 20 years old — with his whole life ahead of him. And in the blink of an eye, on the way to class, a snowplow collides with him on a routine drive. Unthinkable.

What’s most apparent is the heartbreak 30 years later of so many individuals involved at that time. But also Fran, J-Bo and the continued involvement of Chris’ parents Mike and Patty show that Chris’ legacy remains relevant — and will be honored forever.

You’re still watching a “Chris” play for the Hawkeyes — Kenyon’s son Kris Murray is named after him.

No stone was left unturned. Charles Pence, the man behind wheel on the snowplow that killed Chris Street, spoke publicly for the first time in nearly 30 years.

I’ve seen this take floating around, and honestly I agree with it. Iowa athletics needs to rename the court after Chris Street. The football stadium is named after Nile Kinnick, and the field after Duke Slater. Even if it takes some sponsorship gymnastics — make it happen.

And finally, tell the people you care about you love them. It becomes cliche to mention in the emotional heat of a tragedy, but it’s true. Life is short — and often unpredictable. Let Chris Street’s story be another reminder of that.

