Riverside Casino & Golf Resort will host a Gabbie Marshall meet and greet for guests and fans of all ages from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the main entrance to the casino, 3184 Highway 22, Riverside, Iowa.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 26: Gabbie Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Marshall created a popular pizza for Riverside earlier in the year called the “Gabbizza,” which is available exclusively at the 22 & Vine restaurant inside the resort. The pizza features ingredients handpicked by Marshall—chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and a special ranch Alfredo sauce prepared on a sourdough crust.

“It’s an honor to host Gabbie Marshall at Riverside and we are pleased to give our guests a chance to meet her,” said Riverside General Manager Damon John. “She’s an impressive person outside of her success on the basketball court and we are thrilled to partner with her through SWARM.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their own items for Marshall to sign and she will be available to take photos. RAYGUN has created several Marshall t-shirts including The Spark, Gabbizza, Pretty Eyes, and Defender and Sniper. The shirts will be available to purchase at the Riverside Gift Shop.