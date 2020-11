The Iowa Hawkeyes lose to Northwestern by the score of 21-20. Iowa was up 17-0 at the end of the first quarter but failed to score any points in the second half. The Hawkeye’s record falls to 0-2, losing both games by a combined 5 points.

It was a rough second half for Spencer Petras, the QB threw three interceptions including the game clincher. Iowa looks to get back on track next week against Michigan State.