Several Hawkeyes contribute in season-opener

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley completed passes to ten different receivers in the Hawkeyes’ 38-14 win over Miami (OH).

“It just makes us a better football team,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Last year I know there’s a lot of focus on the tight ends for obvious reasons. Those guys were exceptional players and talents. We weren’t as good at the other spots, but I think we’re a little stronger just overall right now.”

“We’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of good players,” added Miichigan transfer Oliver Martin, who caught two passes for 14 yards and a score. “We can spread the ball out and make it that much harder on the defense to cover us. That’s what I work all the time to do…score touchdowns and catch passes.”

“We all worked so hard this summer just to get in shape and working with Stanley and try and get better every single day,” added Nico Ragaini, who halued in a 41 yard pass in the first half. “It pays off when you come in here and everybody is catching passes, three receivers scoring touchdowns. It feels awesome.”

Nate Stanley completed 21-30 passes for 22 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. “Everybody was ready to play, so you know I feel very confident with anybody we put on the field and that goes back to the camp that we had,” said Stanley. “You know, it is hard for the defense to key in on one guy, so it allows us to get some one-on-one matchups where we weren’t getting them in the past. I think it allows the defense to play a lot more offense and not be able to double cover people as much.”

