Several Hawkeyes left off depth chart with injuries, status for Saturday doubtful

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin #21 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the second half against linebacker Jaylan Alexander #36 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The hits keep coming for No. 19 Iowa, as several key players are dealing with injuries that are likely to keep them out of Saturday’s game against Northwestern. They released their weekly depth chart with several glaring omissions.

The newest one is senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin. He is reported to have an injury and is doubtful for Saturday’s game at Northwestern. Redshirt freshman Gavin Williams takes his place. Williams had a couple carries in garbage time against Wisconsin, gaining 15 yards.

Senior corner Riley Moss is not listed for the third straight week. He was injured against Penn State. His backup, junior Terry Roberts is also not listed. He missed Saturday’s game against Wisconsin with something the team said happened earlier that week. Jermari Harris, who started Saturday, is listed as the starter again. Northern Iowa graduate transfer Xavior Williams is listed as the backup.

Some good news though, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Deontae Craig is back on the depth chart after being out with an injury the last couple weeks.