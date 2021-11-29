Shudak named B1G Special Teams Player of the Week

Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks a field goal from the placeholder Ryan Gersonde (2) against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Another Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week award belongs to a Hawkeye. Senior kicker Caleb Shudak received the honor for his performance against Nebraska, the conference office announced Monday.

Shudak played a huge part in Iowa’s 28-21 win over the Nebraska on Saturday, helping them clinch their first Big Ten West title since 2015. The senior made all four of his field goals, including the game-tying 44-yarder with 7:21 left in the game. His others were a career-long tying 51 yards, 48 yards and 36 yards. The four makes also matched a career-high that he set in the home finale against Illinois.

Shudak leads the Hawkeyes in points this season with 100. He’s made 22 of 25 field goals so far, along with going a perfect 34 for 34 on extra points.

Sophomore punter Tory Taylor split the award earlier this season, after Iowa’s 27-17 win over Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes are set to play in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.