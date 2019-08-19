Breaking News
Clerk killed at gas station identified

Sign up for our Hawkeyes pregame and postgame newsletter

Hawkeye Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

We’re committed to bringing you complete coverage of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team once again this season, so starting August 30 we’ll deliver a HawkeyeHQ.com pregame newsletter to your inbox every Friday of football season and a postgame report every Monday.

You’ll get all of the great stories you expect from Adam Rossow and Hawkeye Headquarters as well as a few surprises.

Sign up for our Hawkeyes pregame and postgame newsletter

* indicates required

Sign up now — it’s free but limited to the first 2,000 subscribers to start. We’ll expand if there is enough interest. All we need is your email address.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules