The word “efficient” in the dictionary is defined as “achieving maximum productivity with minimum wasted effort or expense.” In basketball, scoring as many points possible in the fewest field goal attempts possible would be the equivalent. In last night’s win over Maryland, the Hawkeyes shot a season-high 60% from the floor.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery deployed five guards for a combined 127 minutes, including a lineup in the first half that featured 6-foot-6 guard Connor McCaffery at center. But if it works, it works.

“I don’t remember saying to myself, ‘That was a terrible shot,'” Fran McCaffery said after the game. “Or, ‘That was a bad play or a bad decision.’ You have to react to all the different things they do defensively, so it’s good to have guards out there, they’re going to switch, they’re going to be two-three zone it goes to man. The more guards out there, the better off you are against that stuff.”

Connor McCaffery played a game-high 40 minutes, and handled the heavy workload as efficiently as possible. Just 12 points, but he made four of his 5 shot attempts — and added four assists and three steals too.

“I thought I played well,” Connor McCaffery said after the game. “I thought we pushed the ball really well because we were smaller and maybe a little bit more athletic getting up and down with speed. Guys flying — we didn’t really have a post in there so there’s a lot of room to drive because there was an open post so I thought that went well we and we made some shots.”

