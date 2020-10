Nate Stanley ranks second in passing yards and passing touchdowns in Iowa football history, but he plays for the Minnesota Vikings now. So, who is going to be the starting Quarterback? Enter Spencer Petras. The California kid has shown great leadership and abilities so far during camp.

"I think any time we start with the offense we have to talk about the quarterback position," says Brian Ferentz, Iowa's offensive coordinator. "That's where all things begin and end. Spencer is the starting Quarterback after the bowl game, and have been very pleased with his progress, his development and his growth. Throughout the course of this year.