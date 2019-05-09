Smith-Marsette facing increased expectations ahead of junior season

Head coach Kirk Ferentz says he’s looking for the 2nd-year starter to become a more “consistent” player in 2019.

“He’s got an ability to take it all the way,” said Ferentz. “He’s also got an ability to have the ball out here and the ball come flopping out like it did on the sidelines in the bowl game. You expect some unorthodox things from younger, inexperienced players, but now as you get into your third year of the program, you hope to really demonstrate consistency and performance.”

Smith-Marsette has been in and out of spring practices due to injury, but he looks forward to getting back on the field and continue progressing.

“It was frustrating because I’m the type who wants to practice and wants to get better,” said the junior receiver. “Just being out, it sucks, you know, having a thin core of receivers going out there and practicing and you know you can’t help them. It was really not satisfying for me because I love to play football and love to be out there and just help wherever I can. So not being able to produce, I feel like that’s set me back a little bit, but I got it going.”



