The 2022 NCAA Tournament first round games set for Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena In Iowa City are sold out.

No. 7 Colorado and No. 10 Creighton square off at 12:30 p.m. CT before No. 2 Iowa hosts No. 15 Illinois State at 3 p.m. It is the second women’s basketball sell out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season and the fourth women’s basketball sellout in program history (1985, 1988, 2022).

Due to the removal of floor seating to accommodate the NCAA layout, capacity of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for this event is officially 14,382.

For those who bought tickets, here is a list of public parking options provided by the University of Iowa, which also warned fans to beware of ticket scams: