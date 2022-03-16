The 2022 NCAA Tournament first round games set for Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena In Iowa City are sold out.
No. 7 Colorado and No. 10 Creighton square off at 12:30 p.m. CT before No. 2 Iowa hosts No. 15 Illinois State at 3 p.m. It is the second women’s basketball sell out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season and the fourth women’s basketball sellout in program history (1985, 1988, 2022).
Due to the removal of floor seating to accommodate the NCAA layout, capacity of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for this event is officially 14,382.
For those who bought tickets, here is a list of public parking options provided by the University of Iowa, which also warned fans to beware of ticket scams:
- Lot 40 (South Dental Lot): Free parking for those with state-issued ADA placard or license plate. Entrance is off of Elliott Drive.
- Lot 75: Limited FREE women’s basketball parking within walking distance (5-minute walk). Entrance is off of Hawkins Drive.
- Lot 65 (Finkbine Commuter): Limited FREE women’s basketball parking within walking distance (15 minutes). Entrance is off of Hawkins Drive or Melrose Avenue.
- Lot 43 (west and north of Kinnick Stadium): Limited FREE women’s basketball parking within walking distance (15 minutes). Entrance is off of Melrose Avenue or Hawkins Drive.
- Newton Road Parking Ramp: Limited public parking available at normal hourly rate. Entrance is off of Newton Road.
- Hancher Commuter Lot (Cambus Shuttle*): FREE parking and shuttle service from Hancher Commuter parking lot to CHA and return (please allow 15 minutes). Entrance is off of Park Road or North Riverside Drive.
- Use Red Route (31) or Blue Route (32) buses. These routes will drop off and pick up at the Cambus stop located outside the south entrance of Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Elliott Drive.
- Hawkeye Commuter Lot (Cambus Shuttle): FREE parking and shuttle service from Hawkeye Commuter parking lot to CHA and return (please allow 20 minutes). Entrance is off of Mormon Trek Boulevard or Melrose Avenue onto Hawkeye Drive.
- Use Hawk Lot-Hospital (41) buses. This route will drop off and pick up at the Cambus stop located along Hawkins Drive directly across from Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s West Entrance.