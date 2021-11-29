Spencer Petras listed as starting QB for Big Ten Championship game

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes the ball against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras looks to be QB1 in Iowa City again. Iowa released it’s two deep depth chart ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game, listing Petras as the starter.

Sophomore Alex Padilla took over for Petras during the Northwestern while the junior dealt with a shoulder injury he picked up against Wisconsin. Padilla had held onto the job since then despite Petras’ improving injury situation going into the regular season finale.

That was until a “gut feeling” from Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Friday in Lincoln. Padilla went 6-of-14 for 76 yards with Hawkeyes down 14-6 after one half against the Cornhuskers; Ferentz then decided to go back to Petras to start the second half.

Petras finished 7-of-13 for 102 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard QB sneak, to give the Hawkeyes to the 28-21 win and a Big Ten West title.

Petras has passed for 1,532 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in nine starts this season. He’s also added 5 more scores on the ground. Padilla went 45-of-97 for 598 yards, with three total touchdowns and one interception in his three starts.