The national runner-up Iowa women’s basketball team finished second nationally in attendance, the fourth consecutive season the Hawkeyes finished in the top 10.

The school announced Tuesday that a total of 200,569 fans visited Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2022-23 – an average of 11,143 fans per game.

The No. 2 ranking is the highest during Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure, but that’s not the only stat that stands out.

There have been only eight women’s basketball sellouts in Carver-Hawkeye Arena – ever. Six of them happened in the past two seasons. The other two were in 1985 and 1988.

Yes, it’s the Caitlin Clark effect, but Iowa’s been building its fanbase while the all-time scoring leader torch has been passed from Ally Disterhoft to Megan Gustafson to (likely next season) Clark.

When the Hawkeyes crossed 10,000 fans in 2019, it was a big deal. This year, they led the country with eight games of more than 13,000 fans.

Outside of Carver-Hawkeye, the Hawkeyes helped draw the largest crowd in Big Ten Tournament Championship history at 9,505 in Minneapolis. Then hit 19,288 against South Carolina and 19,482 against LSU at the Final Four in Dallas.

Hawkeyes games with more than 13,000 fans in attendance

13,046 – Iowa at Indiana on February 9, 2023

13,150 – Iowa vs. Rutgers on February 12, 2023

13,394 – Iowa vs. Northern Iowa on December 18, 2022

13,802 – Iowa vs. Iowa State on December 7, 2022

13,843 – Iowa vs. Nebraska on January 28, 2023

14,289 – Iowa at Nebraska on February 18, 2023

19,288 – Iowa vs. South Carolina on March 31, 2023

19,482 – Iowa vs. LSU on April 2, 2023

