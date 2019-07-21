Stanley talks potential record-breaking senior season

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley needs 23 touchdowns in 2019 to break the program’s career passing-touchdowns record currently held by Chuck Long (74).

Stanley, however, says he’s more focused on individual improvement than breaking records.

“I want to increase my completion percentage,” said Stanley. “That’s something I’ve said the whole off-season. It’s one thing that would help me gain that status if you say it that way. But also being the best leader and helping this team go to Indianapolis and win the Big Ten Championship. If we can do that, I don’t care about anything else. That’s what I want to do, that’s where I want to get to and let the other things take care of themselves.”

Stanley has thrown for 26 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.