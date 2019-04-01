Stewart key for Hawkeyes in NCAA tournament

Senior forward Hannah Stewart has recorded two double-doubles in three NCAA tournament games this season.

“I don’t know if it’s being more locked in or just being more confident or just progessively thoughout the season I’ve kind of realized what I can do,” Stewart said Sunday ahead of the Elite Eight.

Stewart has helped complement All-American Megan Gustafson, especially in the Sweet Sixteen win over NC State. The duo combined for 43 points, and 22 rebounds.

“You know, we both go to battle every single day and she’s been able to be a pressure relief, honestly,” said Gustafson. “Whenever they’re double, triple teaming me, I’m able to find her and she’s been able to get some open looks.”

Stewart’s improvement has been steady since her sophomore year. A big reason why is the tutilage of Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen, who says playing with confidence has helped her ascension.

“When she was young, she was uncertain,” Jensen said. “She’d miss a couple of shots and then she would question, even the beginning of this year until now. When she misses a couple, it’s no big deal, she makes that adjustment.”

“She’ll just be chirping in our ears the whole time, telling us, ‘I think you’re the best post group in the country. You guys are awesome, you’re rocking it, look at this field goal percentage,'” adds Stewart. “She keeps affirming us during these drills, telling us how good we are…That’s the kind of stuff that sticks with you when you’re on the court.”

The Hawkeyes will take on Baylor Monday, April 1 in the Elite Eight.

