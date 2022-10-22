KF on how he explains to his defense why they’re 3-4 even though they’ve played so well: “That’s football” — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 22, 2022

Well, this remark certainly didn’t escape the attention of frustrated Hawkeyes fans.

Phil Parker’s defense was off to yet another strong start. Despite two turnovers and a failed fake (?) punt by Tory Taylor that set the Ohio State Buckeyes up in great field position, the defense held its own. Despite six trips over midfield for Ohio State, Iowa allowed just one touchdown.

In fact, a Joe Evans scoop and score in the first quarter was the lone Iowa touchdown in the first half. The Hawkeyes were set to go into the halftime locker room down 19-10.

Until Spencer Petras threw a pick 6 that would make even a blind man cringe.

From there, an Iowa defense that took “bend but don’t break” to heart… finally broke. Ohio State rattled off four touchdowns in the second half, dropping a 54 spot on the Hawkeyes. It’s the most points Iowa has allowed since 1995.

Linebacker Jack Campbell did have a nice one handed interception in the second half. He said quarterback C.J. Stroud was the real deal, and that Ohio State’s talent was a step up from what they’ve seen this year.

“Keep going down the line they’ve got talented offensive lineman, the tight ends, the running backs,” Campbell praised.

Many Hawkeyes fans have assumed that fatigue caused the collapse in performance. But Kaevon Merriweather says it was the mental side of things that went sideways.

“I think those mental errors is where good teams have success,” Merriweather said. “I think those 1-2-3 mental mistakes were a game changer and allowed them to make the plays they needed to.”

As for the usual narrative of comparing both sides of the ball, Kirk Ferentz said simply (and iconically): “That’s football.”

“If you look at the history of our school going back to the ’80s as well, there are all kinds of years where you’re really strong on one area and maybe not so strong in another.”

The Hawkeyes turned the ball over a season-high six times. This is a story for another day, but Brian Ferentz will again remain the offensive coordinator:

Kirk explains (again) why his Brian Ferentz (his son) will remain the OC pic.twitter.com/HpatY4zpqd — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 22, 2022

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.