Iowa does the tight end thing pretty well — maybe the best. You know the names: Clark, Kittle, Fant and Hockenson. Now it’s time to meet the next great Iowa tight end — Sam LaPorta. But finding success at the next level isn’t a surefire given, just as it wasn’t for LaPorta’s predecessors.

It’s hard to compare LaPorta’s season to other Hawkeye alum tight ends. He had more receptions in his final season (58) than Hockenson (49), Fant (39) and Kittle (22). However, Kittle was oft-injured and one could argue Hockenson and Fant took targets away from each other. Dallas Clark was highly-productive, but he played with Heisman runner-up Brad Banks.

But here’s a parallel I’ll draw: Their collegiate success matched their professional success, aside from Kittle — who was drastically undervalued. Dallas Clark was a great pro. Hockenson has been productive in the right NFL offense, and Noah Fant has flashes but is largely inconsistent.

What you saw is what you got. So, what do we see in Sam LaPorta?

LaPorta’s 11.3 YPC in 2022 was 20th best in the conference as (second among tight ends). He was a splashy player who when he got the ball in his hands — and dangerous.

Sam LaPorta treating Kentucky like they're all his little brothers pic.twitter.com/WFroiy7WXP — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) December 31, 2022

LaPorta can make things happen after the catch. And I’ll throw him a bone here: He did everything he did the last two years with awful quarterback play. That didn’t stop him from winning Big Ten tight end of the year, and being one of three finalists for the Mackey Award.

His stat line: 58 receptions for 657 yards and a score. Mostly identical to his 2021 stat line: 53 receptions, 670 yards, three touchdowns. LaPorta led the team in receptions and yards in both seasons, and was the only consistent weapon in the offense both seasons.

LaPorta missed the final game of 2022 with an injury he suffered the week prior. But, with NFL aspirations, decided to suit up for the bowl game against Kentucky — where he made his favorite Hawkeye play. And that’s Kirk Ferentz’ favorite memory of LaPorta’s career.

“He’s coming off an injury and plays in the bowl game — talk about an anti-2022 college football player,” Ferentz said. “He’s in the other end of the spectrum. He never even thought about not playing. We weren’t sure he should. We were like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to think about this?’ That’s just how he’s wired. That’s rare in this day and age.”

“That’s one of our mottos, leave the jersey in a better place,” LaPorta said after his final game as a Hawkeye. “I sure hope I did that.”

And Ferentz’s message to potential NFL teams was simple: Don’t make the same mistake we almost made.

“I’ve told the NFL people that will listen, Don’t make the same mistake we almost made. He may not be 6’5″, but he’s a heck of a football player, outstanding tight end, outstanding player.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has coached some great Hawkeyes. Tristan Wirfs, Tyler Linderbaum, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. With that in mind, his praise of LaPorta before the Music City Bowl was nothing short of ravenous.

“Sam LaPorta is as good of a player as I’ve ever coached — probably the best one,” Ferentz said. “He’s an exceptional competitor — very talented. If my son could grow up and just emulate that in whatever he chooses to do I’d be awfully proud of him.”

LaPorta’s backup in 2022 — tight end Luke Lachey — said he gave Sam the nickname “Mr. Smooth” because of his silky-smooth route running. His ability to run routes, create separation and catch passes have made him a first-round talent according to some draft experts:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson): 26th overall, Dallas Cowboys

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): 51st, Miami Dolphins

ESPN: (Kiper and McShay) 58th, Dallas Cowboys

USA Today (Jeff Risdon): 51st, Miami Dolphins

Ryan Wilson is so bullish on LaPorta, he even has him slated as the first tight end off the board in the entire draft. I’ve got a home in mind for LaPorta, but before we get into that — let’s dive into comparisons.

For me, it’s Dawson Knox. LaPorta scored just five touchdowns in college; Knox didn’t score a single one at Ole Miss. Lance Zuerlein tabbed him as a player who’s a “competitive runner after the catch,” but needed to improve aspects of his blocking — much like LaPorta. Knox took a few years to become a productive tight end, but caught nine touchdown passes from Josh Allen in 2021.

LaPorta stands at 6-foot-3, probably an inch or two shorter than your ideal starting tight end. And he doesn’t have the blazing 4.4 speed of a Vernon Davis, which got him drafted sixth overall back in 2006. But the 6-foot-2 Shannon Sharpe didn’t need height to become a three time Super Bowl champion — and Hall of Famer.

Much of this is dependent on how early/late the other tight ends get selected like Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Georgia’s Darnell Washington.

I’m no Nick Lachey, or whatever dating show host you prefer, but let me try and play matchmaker for Sam LaPorta.

The reigning champion Chiefs targeted their tight ends the second most in the NFL last year (201 total targets), and LaPorta would get to play behind an all-time great tight end in Travis Kelce. However, the Chiefs are paper-thin at receiver and would likely prioritize that.

The Vikings used their tight ends at a high rate, but they need defense. The Cowboys make a ton of sense at 26, but I just don’t see Sam as a first-round talent.

My official prediction: The Jacksonville Jaguars nab LaPorta at 56th overall, giving the rising star Trevor Lawrence a security blanket at a second-round price. There’s already a foundation of pass-catchers in Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley and TE Evan Engram — whom the team just franchise-tagged. Even if Engram plays on the tag, LaPorta can play sparingly in year one and take a full-time TE1 role in 2024.

He can also learn from Doug Pederson, who developed two elite tight ends in Philly: Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

And historically, NFL teams should want to use a top 60 pick on Sam LaPorta. Kittle fell, Hockenson and Fant were slightly overhyped, and Clark delivered a HOF bust — but they all turned into productive pros. Sam will do the same, and for now — the rest remains a mystery.

