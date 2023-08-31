Diante Vines and Nico Ragaini have plenty of things in common. They’re both starting receivers on the Iowa Hawkeyes, six feet tall and they’re from the same state.

Connecticut — 45 minutes apart from each other.

“I mean it is pretty crazy,” Ragaini said. “The credit goes to Coach [Ken] O’Keefe because he actually played at my high school, so that was the connection of how I ended up here.”

Ragaini played his high school football at Notre Dame High School in East Haven, Connecticut. An hour west, Vines played in Danbury. Vines holds career records at Taft High School in every single major receiving category. Ragaini set state records in every one as well.

Both high schools’ student bodies are less than 600.

“It’s a dream,” Vines said. “We’re probably inspirations for all the people back home to show that you can do this and you can come out here and make it in this type of place.”

Off the field the two may be inspirations, on the field they’re both finally healthy. A wrist injury cost Vines half of his 2022 season — now that’s not an issue.

“It feels great to finally be out there and be healthy. you don’t take the game for granted now. You can see the game just got taken from me so easily,” Vines said.

Vines even decided to change up his nutrition. He stopped going out, added vegetables and lean meats to his diet and he feels a difference in his body.

“He looks great,” Ragaini said. “He goes 100% in everything he does, I feel like that’s the Connecticut in him right there.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz says the receivers would be “neck and neck” with the offensive line in terms of most improved.

“I think we’re in a little better situation right now. You have a healthy Nico Ragaini. You have a healthy Diante Vines. Start with those two guys.”