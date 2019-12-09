Hawkeyes headed to Holiday Bowl for first time since 1991

The Holiday Bowl in San Diego has been on the Hawkeyes’ radar for a long time. It finally became a reality on Sunday as Iowa accepted a bid to play USC on December 27 in California.

It will be the fourth overall appearance in the Holiday Bowl for the black and gold — and their first in 28 years.

The last time the Hawkeyes and Trojans matched up on the football field, there were a bunch of oranges on the line at the 2003 Orange Bowl in Miami.

This year, San Diego is the destination, playing in the Holiday Bowl for the first time since 1991, where the Hawks have the opportunity to match up once again with one of the biggest brands in college football.

“When people thinks of college football, they think of Alabama, USC and schools like that… It’s exciting,” Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “They’re a big-name school, big-name program with good athletes. They always produce great talent and so I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to play these guys.”

“Just being able to match up with them, I’m looking forward to it,” Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “A lot of eyes, you know, USC, you got a lot of big names that came from that school. So just being able to go out there and matchup with them, show what the Big Ten is all about, is pretty big and I’m ready to do that.”

“Just playing big names like that, you know, Iowa is always going to be the underdog,” Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “If we can go out there with that mentality and show the world what we’re about, it’s definitely gonna be a legitmate win for us.”

The Hawks are 2-0-1 in the three previous trips to the Holiday Bowl. They’ll look to extend their bowl game winning streak to three games and also win 10 games in a season for the sixth time under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The bowl games are about football, but they're a fun reward for the #Hawkeyes players too.



Here's a @HawkeyeHQ web extra with Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa on their trip to SeaWorld as part of the @HolidayBowl.



A.J. honestly loves the St. Louis Zoo. pic.twitter.com/cOw4QZFYrc — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 9, 2019

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.