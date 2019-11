It might sound obvious, but the Hawkeyes have to be ready at the opening kick against Wisconsin on Saturday.

"It's always an advantage to you when you can get out to a fast start," said Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley. "Whether that be holding on to the ball, sustaining long drives or hitting some big plays, that's one way to get off to a fast start. If we're able to do that, that's good for us and puts our defense in a good position."