Luka Garza’s decision to return for senior season pushed Iowa over the top to become a top five team in the country, but other returning players are ready to make just as big of a splash. CJ Fredrick, Jack Nunge, and Jordan Bohannon are all coming off injuries and ready to get back on the court.

“I feel great coming off that injury," said Fredrick. "I feel a lot quicker, a lot more explosive. I take a lot of pride on the defensive end but I think I can be an even better defender this season.”