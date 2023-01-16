In Iowa’s win over Maryland, Iowa’s junior guard Tony Perkins scored a career high 22 points. This past Thursday, Iowa forward Payton Sandfort broke out of his shooting slump, giving the Hawkeyes the boost they needed to beat Michigan. First the Hawkeyes ‘entered Sandfort,’ now they entered the ‘Tone-Zone.’

Perkins had shot a combined 6-for-28 from the floor in the previous three games. Last night? 10-for-13, punctuated by a ferocious slam dunk in the second half. He didn’t even need to attempt a 3-pointer to reach his career high.

“I know he was struggling, but I’m a huge fan of the way he plays,” Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said after the game. “I think he’s their glue guy. He doesn’t have to score but coming off the last two games, he’s been great. I just love watching him. He’s always been their leader on the floor.”

Tony himself said the performance was a byproduct of a changed mindset — stop thinking and just play.

“I’m not overthinking anymore,” Perkins said. “Should I take this shot? It was just about getting out of my own head. That’s really it. That was my goal coming into the day and a lot of my shots went down. Make moves at the rim, hit my pullups, play my game.”

“It was a good game for Tony because there was more space for him. He has an aggressive mindset and that’s what you want,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “If they’re pressing, there’s more space. He just went after it.”

Perkins led all scorers with 22 points and helped Iowa (4-3, 12-6) extend their win streak to four games. They’ll look to make it five on Wednesday against Northwestern.

