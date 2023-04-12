Lukas Van Ness only spoke to the media a handful of times in 2022. Once before the 2022 campaign, and once again during the final week of the season. He didn’t say anything too memorable, but he did say this: He had no interest in leaving Iowa, and wasn’t thinking about the NFL draft.

“I love this program, I love it here — and I have no interest in leaving.” Van Ness told assembled media in November.

Obviously, he was. And not to shame Van Ness whatsoever, there’s a great reason why: NFL scouts saw massive potential. Two days after Iowa’s bowl win over Kentucky, Van Ness declared for the draft — and the mock drafts came flying in.

Numerous outlets have him getting plucked off NFL boards by the 10th pick — or not far beyond it. NFL.com, CBS Sports, ESPN & so on and so forth.

Here’s a breakdown of the recent mock drafts:

NFL.com (Lance Zuerlein): 9th overall, Chicago Bears

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah): 14th overall, New England

CBSsports.com (Ryan Wilson): 6th overall, Detroit Lions

ESPN (Mike Tannebaum): 20th overall, Seattle Seahawks

Pro Football Focus: 19th overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seemingly NFL draft analysts are tantalized by Van Ness’ potential as edge rusher. Once the buzz began, it got loud quick. But here’s something some of you might not know: Van Ness started not a single game at Iowa — although he did lead all ends in snaps with 899 and pressures with 46, and earned second team All-Big Ten honors. Van Ness didn’t “start” mostly due to the experience hierarchy — he of course was a redshirt sophomore.

He tied for a team-high 6.5 sacks, but he didn’t do anything statistically above-and-beyond. But, that’s not what the NFL draft is about. Potential > production. Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy tallied the same number of sacks, and he’s among the cluster of players going in the top 20.

Van Ness’ teammate Noah Shannon gave him the nickname “Hercules” — with good reason.

He who sweats more during peace, bleeds less during war 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wD4T9sKKJ8 — Lukas Van Ness (@lukas_vanness) June 14, 2022

The guy’s a monster. He can also run dudes over, like top offensive tackle prospect Peter Skoronski.

…so this Lukas Van Ness kid has some power! Looks like f'n Justin Smith here lol



Whoa.



And against Peter Skoronski – who might be the best OT in CFB this season pic.twitter.com/jLp3Bg7cVN — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 6, 2022

But, Lukas is more than a social media football player. He tested extremely well at the combine. His agility metrics are off the charts: He finished second among edge players who participated in the 3-cone drill (7.02), and the 20-yard shuttle (4.32) while also finishing 10th in 40-yard dash (4.58). Van Ness’ bench press was relatively underwhelming (17 reps, 24th of 25), but scouts aren’t concerned about strength — here’s NFL Network’s Lance Zuerlein evaluation:

“Van Ness is a well-developed defensive end with excellent lean mass and additional growth still to come,” Zuerlein wrote. “He’s a power-centric prospect with force as his modus operandi as both a run defender and pass rusher. Van Ness needs to work on hand attacks for quicker block shedding and to diversify his rush beyond bull-rush challenges. He’s taken snaps inside at Iowa but might need to keep filling out his frame before he’s ready to succeed as a run stuffer and pass rusher as a 4i in a 3-4 front. Van Ness is more of a splash player than consistent force on tape, but he possesses projectable traits that should allow for continued ascension as a pro.”

Van Ness transformed himself from a three–star recruit to a prospect NFL scouts are salivating over. And his physique came a long way.

Camp season has brought about eight new offers for Barrington (Ill.) DE Lukas Van Ness. He has a plan for the rest of June which includes an #Iowa camp and an unofficial to #Illinois. (VIP) https://t.co/oE425JR8l6 pic.twitter.com/vTmDWbrmbt — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 11, 2019

I asked Kirk Ferentz about Van Ness’ transformation, and his general thoughts on a player who has a shot to be his first top ten NFL selection since TJ Hockenson in 2019. His first impressions of Van Ness came when he participated in Iowa’s summer camp in high school.

“He was a young kid at that point, a junior in high school, 220, 225. Showed up here in June, came to camp,” Ferentz said. “It was on a Friday night. Looked a little different. The scary part about recruiting is we start so early now, but he changed, not dramatically, matured since six months prior to that. We ended up offering him out of the camp. Felt really good about him. He’s been nothing but a great player for us. He does a great job in the classroom. He’s got a tremendous future. Just really excited for him over the next couple months here.”

Speaking of Van Ness’s days at Barrington High School, football wasn’t the only sport he played. This bull in a China shop laced up ice skates, and knocked his opponents around in the hockey rink.

Van Ness after winning a tournament with the Barrington Broncos hockey team (courtesy of teammate Alex Minow)

“There’s really not that many big kids that play hockey,” the 6-foot-5 Van Ness said. “So just due to my size and my weight. I was able to sustain a lot of penalties that in my eyes I don’t think were fair.”

Van Ness’ hockey career was short-lived, mostly because he couldn’t stay out of the penalty box — spending 56 minutes over 27 games. However, Van Ness crushing his quick-twitch drills at the combine can in part be attributed to his experience playing for the Barrington Broncos.

“Hockey requires a lot of agility,” Van Ness said. “It’s a hard sport to play. It’s very physical. It’s very demanding. A lot of those attributes contribute to the football player that I am today.”

Van Ness chose football, and it sure looks like the correct choice. After red-shirting his freshman year, Van Ness played meaningful snaps each of the last two seasons — and his alma mater molded him into a soon-to-be pro.

“At the University of Iowa, we played in a really pro-style defense,” Van Ness said in March. “They’re really based on fundamentals, playing the game the right way, having a responsibility and executing your responsibility.”

Speaking of pros, I’ve seen a number of NFL comparisons out there for Van Ness: Raiders legend Howie Long, fellow behemoth Kyle Vanden Bosch and current Bengals end Trey Hendrickson.

Here’s mine: Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary.

Gary didn’t have eye-popping counting stats at Michigan (just 3.5 sacks his final year), much like Van Ness. But Gary’s athletic potential was more than enough to warrant the Packers spending the 12th overall pick on him in 2019, after they had just invested over $100 million on pass rushers in free agency.

Gary and Van Ness posted nearly identical numbers in the speed category, here’s how the two stack up:

40-yard dash: 4.58 (Gary) vs. 4.58 (Van Ness)

10-yard split: 1.63 (Gary) vs. 1.64 (Van Ness)

20-yard shuttle: 4.29 (Gary) vs. 4.32 (Van Ness)

Van Ness has the edge when it comes to agility (7.26 vs. 7.02), but Gary posts a significant advantage in upper and lower body strength: 26 vs 19 on bench, 38 inches vs 31 inches in the vertical jump.

Van Ness is an inch taller than Gary, and has hands nearly an inch and a half larger (11 vs 9 5/8), but the differences even out. The knock on Lukas is that he’s a one trick pony, which was the same for Gary:

“He also needs to expand his pass-rush moves though that could be a function of his usage” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote in 2019, which was similar to the “long arm bull rush is his only real tool” knock Lance Zuerlein wrote for NFL Network.

But these two have big-time potential: Gary flashed his potential in 2021 when he tied for third in NFL pressures (47), while registering 9.5 sacks. But, it took time. He played just 244 snaps his rookie year in 2019, and 456 his sophomore campaign. Gary was no longer just a player with a “high-motor,” he added a changeup & slider to his pass-rush repertoire.

And in my opinion that’s the best-case situation for Van Ness. Rashan Gary got to play rotationally early in his career behind veterans Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. So here’s my ideal fit for Van Ness:

New England Patriots, with the 14th pick, who Van Ness happens to be visiting today. Bill Belichick’s defense finished fourth in total pressures with 163, behind two of the top 30 rushers in the league last season in Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise Jr. Judon is 30 and Wise 28 — Van Ness could be asked to play sparingly in 2023 and eventually take a larger role with a year under his belt. However, that’s the ideal fit for Van Ness — the Patriots had the 26th top scoring offense and probably would like to address that with their top selection.

On the flip side, Van Ness grew up a Bears fan — and said he would love to play there. The team did finish dead last in sacks, but I don’t think asking Lukas to play right away is going to yield the best results.

The Eagles have no holes, maybe they could take a swing on their next Brandon Graham with the 10th pick? Or maybe the Packers take my comp with the 15th pick? Detroit has an ascending edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, maybe pairing him with Van Ness would elevate the NFL’s worst scoring defense in 2022?

Regardless, Lukas has the chance to be the highest Hawkeye DL selection ever (DT Alex Karras went 10th to the Lions). The last time Iowa sent a defensive lineman to the NFL in the first round, it was Adrian Clayborn back in 2011 (20th overall to Tampa Bay). Historically, heavily-hyped Hawkeyes defenders don’t quite live up to it at the next level.

But, Van Ness is a freak. He’s got the potential to be an impact player at the next level — so much so that he’s risen near the top of a stacked class of edge rushers. Some NFL team is going to have to answer questions as to why they used a premier selection on a “backup.” Don’t get it twisted: Lukas Van Ness fits the bill as a blue-chip prospect.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.