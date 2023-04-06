The Iowa athletic department will hold a celebration to honor the women’s basketball team for their NCAA tournament run to the Final Four and national championship game.

The event will take place Friday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Pentacrest in Iowa City.

Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder, consensus national player of the year Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock are expected to speak.

Iowa advanced to the Final Four for the second time in school history and was reached the title game for the first time, ending the season ranked No. 2. The Hawkeyes lost to LSU in the championship game Sunday and were welcomed home by fans lining the streets in Coralville on Monday. Now supporters have another opportunity to celebrate this record-setting team.

The Hawkeyes repeated as Big Ten Tournament champions and finished the season with a school-record 31 victories.

Head coach Lisa Bluder and associate head coach Jan Jensen of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 97-83 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)