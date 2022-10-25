It’s been nothing but doom and gloom in Iowa City during the Hawkeyes three-game losing streak. But hey, that’s football.

KF on Arland Bruce feeling like the offense has been letting the defense down: “That’s football” (Yes, he said it again) — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 25, 2022

The good news? Iowa has a golden opportunity in front of them this week against Northwestern, a team that’s 1-6 and is having their own quarterback issues. The Wildcats made a change with dual-threat sophomore Brendan Sullivan, who showed some playmaking ability in last week’s game against Maryland.

The Hawkeyes saw the tape from his 18-for-24 passing, 53-yard rushing game.

“Very dynamic” is how Iowa safety Quinn Schulte described him.

“They have a quarterback that can also run and wide receivers that they get the ball to so just a lot of different weapons,” Schulte added.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz is always is looking at the ‘body of work’, and he sees Northwestern as a legitimate opponent no matter what their record is.

“The record is very misleading from my standpoint. Outside of one game they’ve been extremely competitive in every ball game they’ve played,” Ferentz said. “Their players understand very well what they’re being asked to do and they do it well. That hasn’t changed and they’ve won two of the last four Big Ten West championships.”

Well, including Iowa’s 2021 Big Ten West title this game features three of the last four winners. Both teams combine for a 4-10 record, so maybe the past doesn’t matter as much as some may think.