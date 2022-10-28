Starting linebacker Jack Campbell is an All-American, a team captain, and the absolute least of Iowa’s worries.

Highest-graded LB in the Power 5:@HawkeyeFootball's Jack Campbell (90.3) pic.twitter.com/nRfvXUSuIi — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 26, 2022

SAFETY! 🙌@HawkeyeFootball now leads 5-3 thanks to Jack Campbell 👏 pic.twitter.com/ETzNLhx9fO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

Part of the reason he’s a team captain is because he doesn’t make excuses, point fingers, or deflect blame. Campbell showed off his exemplary leadership earlier this season.

Campbell was asked earlier this week if Iowa feels tempted to throw in the towel, wave the white flag, and give up on what’s been a disappointing season.

“When outsiders say like, why not just give up on the season? No offense to them, but I feel like that might be why you’re an outsider,” Campbell passionately spoke. “You just got to have the right mindset to be able to do this at a high level. And I’m not saying everyone is built for this and if you don’t play football you’re lazy or anything like that. I feel like it’s applicable to anything you do in life. If you’re just going to give up when stuff gets harder, I just feel like that’s not the right way to look at things.”

It’s hard to have played better than the Hawkeyes defense has this year, even after ceding 54 points to the Buckeyes last week Iowa’s allowing just 16.1 points per game, good for 8th best in America. But, Iowa’s 3-4 and we already know how Kirk Ferentz feels about the matter.

KF on how he explains to his defense why they’re 3-4 even though they’ve played so well: “That’s football” — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 22, 2022

But Jack Campbell spoke up for the defense like he always does.

“The defense, we’re just looking at as another opportunity to go out there and have fun. Because you’ve got to put it in perspective — like this team’s only going to be together one time,” Campbell said.

“So just being able to play with some great guys, and just be able to go out there and leave it on the field no matter what.”

If you think Iowa’s going to roll over and coast through the final five games of the regular season, you’re going to be wrong. And that’s football.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.