The University of Iowa made history just over four months ago when it launched the first Division I Power Five women’s wrestling program. A month after that, they made Olympic medalist and world champion Clarissa Chun the head coach. Thursday, they signed their first recruit, Kylie Welker.

“I love how much support is behind Iowa wrestling.” Welker said. “It feels like I’m stepping into a family. I believe that Iowa has everything that I need to help me along my journey to becoming an Olympic Gold medalist.

Fitting right in with the standard for Hawkeye wrestlers; she’s very good.

“She is the complete package, competitively, socially, academically, and the perfect ambassador for the university and this program,” Chun said. “The work doesn’t stop for me or for Kylie with this commitment. This is only the beginning for her and Iowa women’s wrestling.”

Welker, a Franksville, Wisconsin-native, is considered one of the the best pound-for-pound recruits in the country, and her credentials back that up.

She won a gold medal at the 2021 Junior World Championships, leading Team USA to its first Junior world team title, and was a bronze medalist at the U23 World Championships in 2021. In 2019, she won a bronze medal at the Cadet World Championships.

In March of last year, Welker also nearly made the U.S. Olympic team at the age of 17 in, falling to eventual Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray in the finals at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

“One of the biggest reasons I chose Iowa is because of coach Chun,” Welker said. “I have worked with her since a young age, and I have a lot of trust and respect for her. She also has a lot of faith in me. She believes I am capable of achieving my goals and more, and she’s willing to help me get there. That means a lot to me.”

Welker will come to Iowa City to train next year. Though as a team, the Hawkeye won’t start competing until 2023. Welker will compete unattached to the school for the 2022-2023 season.