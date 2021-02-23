Those who shared the court with Garza won’t forget historical night

Following Sunday’s 74-68 win over Penn State, there was an emotional celebration for Luka Garza after becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. For Luka Garza and those a part of it, it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“I’m honored to be one of his teammates,” said Iowa sophomore CJ Fredrick. “He’s just so dominant we want him to have the ball. He’s a great leader, a great guy, one of the best Hawkeyes, the best.”

After Iowa’s win, Garza shared a moment with the man who brought him to Iowa City.

“I told him I loved him,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “I appreciate him. Every game you become more and more impressed with how he goes about his business and the example he sets from everyone.”

The emotions that come along with such an accomplishment are still setting in for Garza, but he’s thankful for such a wonderful experience Sunday night.

From the record-breaking shot, to a proud father in @frankgarza57, to laughing about an air-balled free throw with @connor_m30…



Here's the all-time leading scorer in the history of men's basketball at the University of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/AdRcWOKDeI — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) February 22, 2021

“I think it’s something that will hit me later in life,” said Garza. “I think once I did get past it, we got that timeout and I was just saying I’m good now, I’m going to relax. I wanted the focus to be on winning and that’s what it was.”

After picking up the victory, Garza was treated to video messages from Hawkeye legends.

“Being with my teammates and seeing all those people say kind words about me that was a surreal feeling.”