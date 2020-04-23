Three bold predictions for the Hawkeyes in the 2020 NFL Draft

This year’s NFL Draft is going to be unlike any other.

Zoom conferences, FaceTime interviews and home studios will all be part of the coverage when the first round kicks off on Thursday.

As many as five Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to be drafted. Here are Adam Rossow’s three bold predictions about how those Hawkeyes will factor into the seven rounds.



1.) Tristan Wirfs is first offensive lineman selected

As many as four linemen are in the running, but here’s why Wirfs separates from the pack.

The Iowa pedigree. That’s going to matter this year more than ever.

Three years of work with Kirk Ferentz, Chris Doyle and the rest of the Iowa staff holds a ton of weight in the professional circles.

I think Wirfs will be off the board by the eighth pick of the first round.

2.) A.J. Epenesa falls to the second round

The production was there at Iowa every season, but this is a case where teams will have to weight what they see on tape with what they saw at the NFL Combine.

In a normal year, Epenesa’s below-average showing in Indianapolis might not matter as much.

He didn’t get another audition at Iowa’s pro day, however, because of COVID-19.

Ultimately, there are just too many questions about his athleticism. I don’t see a team that’s willing to pull the trigger on Epenesa in the first round.

3.) Michael Ojemudia is third Hawkeye selected

A lot of people probably felt this would be Geno Stone or Nate Stanley.

But Ojemudia’s stock began rising at the Senior Bowl in January, and it hasn’t really stopped since.

He’s gone from a borderline draft pick to a mid-round guy.

His length is what many teams are looking for in today’s NFL, and he’s also not afraid to get physical in run support.

I look for Ojemudia to go off the board early in the fourth round on Saturday.

