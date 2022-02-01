The time for pro decisions is over for college football players. Now come the auditions. Three Hawkeyes took another step towards getting drafted and accepted invitations to the NFL Combine, the school announced on Tuesday.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, running back Tyler Goodson and defensive back Dane Belton are all headed to Indianapolis to show NFL scouts and coaches what they can do.

Linderbaum was was one of the top centers and offensive linemen in all of college football last season. He was named a first-team All-American, and won the Rimington Trophy. He is widely considered to be a first round pick.

Goodson led the Hawkeyes in rushing the last two season, before sitting out the Citrus Bowl this year in order to prepare for the draft. He was named first team All-Big Ten as a sophomore and third team All-Big Ten this season as a junior. He’d be the first Iowa running back to be drafted since Shonn Greene in 2009.

Belton led the Hawkeyes in interceptions this season with five and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

The NFL combine runs from Mar. 1 through Mar. 7. The NFL Draft goes from Apr. 28. to Apr. 30.