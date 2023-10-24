MINNEAPOLIS — Pride for the state of Iowa runs deep and so does the love for the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. The one thing to bring that Cy-Hawk rivalry together is Monday Night Football.

Fans from the state couldn’t be prouder to see the success of George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Brock Purdy, and Kene Nwangwu in the NFL regardless of their ties to either university. Kittle and Purdy brought their San Francisco 49ers to Minneapolis on Monday night to face Hockenson and Nwangwu of the Vikings at US Bank Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings makes a second half catch next to Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Despite all the accolades and legendary success between Hawkeyes Hockenson and Kittle, Monday night was a night for Iowans to be proud and fans let everyone know about it.

The historic start for Purdy — Mr. Irrelevant — has Cyclone fans fired up, too.

“I think you have to be a believer, right. The Cyclones seem to mature and get better as they go into the pros. So it’s fun to see them play. I don’t think anybody expected him to be this phenomenal, but it’s awesome to watch, right. The confidence isn’t wavering, you’ve got to love it,” said Jeremy Boka of Altoona.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a second half first down against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The ties to Iowa continue onto the sidelines as recent Iowa grad Elizabeth Weidner is a Viking cheerleader. “Of course I’m gonna cheer for T.J. Hockenson — how can I not? — but I hope that Kittle does a good job, too.”

The bright lights at US Bank Stadium brought out a legendary Hawkeye — Dallas Clark.

“I think T.J. has done phenomenal coming from Detroit and Purdy has taken the NFL world by storm and stay calm and collected through the roller coaster ride really shows his maturity. Obviously, Kittle is Kittle and just a wild man and unbelievable weapon for Purdy,” said Clark.

Hockenson shined bright with 11 catches and 86 yards, while Vikings teammate Nwangwu had 41 return yards. Kittle had five catches and more than 70 yards. Purdy was 21 for 30 for 272 yards and a touchdown, but two costly interceptions helped the Vikings to a 22-17 victory.

In all, the game was a great win for the state of Iowa.

Two of the leagues best put on a show tonight on Monday Night Football. @HawkeyeFootball TJ Hockenson and George Kittle. Hockenson with 11rec 86yds and Kittle with 5rec 78yds. #NationalTightEndDay pic.twitter.com/CmsX0Q2ZZh — Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) October 24, 2023

