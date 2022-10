After a strong preseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves, former Iowa big man Luka Garza has signed a two-way deal.



It allows for the organization to move Garza up and down from the NBA roster to the G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.



The 2021 Naismith player of the year for the Hawkeyes averaged 7 points per game, shooting 67 percent from three point range.



He’ll be reunited with his old teammate, Jordan Bohannan in Des Moines, who was signed there last week.