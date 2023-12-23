To come back or not to come back? Some Hawkeyes with remaining college eligibility have a big choice on their hands. They could return to Iowa City for a final season, or set their sights on the pros and declare for the NFL draft.

Some factors that weigh into the decision are how draft stock will be affected. No Hawkeye has made a decision yet, and don’t have to until mid-January. But three players shared their thought process on what will play into the path they take.

“They’re telling me if I come back I can raise my draft stock,” safety Sebastian Castro said. “That does affect me coming back or not — it’s not a bad deal to come back and put more on tape.”

Cornerback Cooper DeJean is a projected first-round pick.

“If you asked me three years ago if I’d be in this this position I’d tell you, ‘No,’ to be honest,” DeJean said. “When I first committed here, I didn’t even know if I could play at this at this level.”

“It’ll be a lot of what family says,” Jay Higgins said. “Then obviously what Coach Wallace says. I respect what he says and how he sees things and if I decide to come back, it’d be for Coach Wallace.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said his role in the process is to provide guidance, and to allow each individual player to make his own choice.

“If a guy is looking to make just a really bad decision, you’re just trying to try to alert them to that,” Ferentz said. “But that doesn’t always mean you can stop it, either. So now we’re just trying to give them the information and be the support that they need to let them figure it out with with their family, let them figure out what’s best for them.”